John Jay College of Criminal Justice put on alert after robbery

By Dean Balsamini
NYPost
 1 day ago
The robbery took place front of John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Shutterstock / Xackery Irving

John Jay College of Criminal Justice staffers and students were put on alert this week following a robbery Sunday in front of the Manhattan school on West 59th Street and 10th Avenue around 8:20 p.m., according to a “Timely Warning” memo obtained by The Post.

A 26-year-old woman was walking on West 59th Street near 10th Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. when two robbers struck her in the face and head, snatched her purse and ran, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West in stable condition, police said. There are no arrests.

The school — well-known for educating professional crime fighters — issued a “warning” Tuesday, and also offered safety tips.

Cops are looking for two suspects: one man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and a second wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt with black pants, the alert said.

