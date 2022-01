Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose four different games. One of these games is hardly notable, but one of them is amongst the highest-rated Xbox One games with a Metacritic score of 90. The "leaving soon" section of Xbox Game Pass doesn't say when exactly these games will depart, but we do know it will be in the next week or so. Until then, each game is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers to buy outright with a 20 percent discount.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO