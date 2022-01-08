17-year-old killed in Eunice

A juvenile was shot in Eunice Friday night.

Witnesses say shots were fired at two minors by a masked suspect with a dark hoody.

The incident happened in a parking lot of a convenience store on the 600 block of E Laurel Avenue on US-190 around 10 PM.

Police say the shooter approached the parking lot on foot and fled in the direction he came.

When officers got to the scene they found Tyvon Favors, 17, lying in the parking lot with multiple gun shot wounds. On his person was a handgun and marijuana, they say.

Favors was pronounced dead by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.

Eunice Police ask if anyone has any information, to contact the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or crime stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

