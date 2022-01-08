Jonathan Gresham Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 128

Alright everyone, welcome to the first Smackdown of 2022. Tonight Roman Reigns is back after a positive COVID test kept him out of the Day 1 PPV and he’ll be addressing the situation with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Speaking of your new WWE champion, Brock Lesnar has carte blanche to appear on whatever show he wants so he’ll be here tonight and we’ll get some weird kind of confrontation between them. Sami Zayn will take on Rick Boogs as Zayn tries to build momentum ahead of his shot at the Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The big match tonight will be a Street Fight for the Smackdown tag team titles as the Usos defend them once again against New Day. The Royal Rumble is also starting to loom on the horizon, so expect talk of that to start permeating the show as well. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO