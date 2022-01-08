ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Gresham Set for PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 128

By Jeffrey Harris
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham will be in action for the upcoming PROGRESS Chapter 128: Technique...

Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Review 01.08.22

Tonight’s the night Impact’s been building to for the last few months. The build has been up and down depending who you ask but I don’t think you can question this card. Hard to Kill looks like one of Impact’s more exciting shows from top to bottom in some time. Despite the Impact Knockouts tag team champions being removed from this card it’s still full of intriguing matches & championship bouts.
New Report Says WWE Can Still Use ‘The Man’ But Are Moving Away From It

UPDATE: Becky Lynch can still be The Man, as WWE is still able to use the nickname according to a new report. As noted below, it was reported on Friday that WWE no longer has the rights to use the nickname which is something that Ric Flair alluded to on his latest podcast episode. Lynch has been using the nickname Big Time Becks and not “The Man” since she returned at SummerSlam.
Brock Lesnar Set A Record With His WWE Championship Win Last Week

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion, after winning the title at WWE Day 1 with a win over Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar set a new record with his win, as he went twenty years in between his first WWE title win and his most recent. He first became WWE Champion at Summerslam 2002. He could always extend his record, should he either remain champion or become champion again next year.
Update on If Marko Stunt Is Still Signed To AEW

Marko Stunt hasn’t appeared on AEW Dynamite in some time, including when Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team titles on Wednesday’s episode. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stunt is still signed to AEW and still being paid, he just hasn’t been used. The company...
Various News: Update On Possible Health Issue For Paul Wight, GCW Personalities At AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling Highlights

– Paul Wight was one of the judges for the match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when Wight came down to ringside and left later, those in attendance witnessed him ‘really having trouble moving’. According to reports sent in, it appeared as though his knees or legs were ‘giving him problems.’
Updated WWE Ticket Sales Including Tonight’s Sold Out Episode of Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events including tonight’s sold out episode of Smackdown. The show, which emanates from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT, will have over 6,000 in the building. Tomorrow night’s live event in Glens Falls, New York has...
Former WWE Star’s Royal Rumble Appearance Was Supposed To Be A Surprise

On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown fans saw Charlotte Flair make her way down to the ring, and the current SmackDown Women’s Champion introduced a video package that confirmed some interesting names for the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was confirmed that Hall of Famers...
Winfree’s AEW Battle of the Belts Review 1.08.22

Hey there everyone, it’s time for an AEW quarterly TV special. Tonight we’ve allegedly got three title fights, but one is an interim title and one is the FTW title. I’m not sure how interim titles will work in the world of professional wrestling, but I guess poorly though I imagine Sammy Guevara taking on Dustin Rhodes will be a fine enough match. We’ve also got Ricky Starks defending the FTW title against Matt Sydal. The only real title match tonight sees Dr. Britt Baker defending her women’s title against former champion Riho.
Summer Rae & Natalya Renew Their Feud Following WWE Royal Rumble Announcement

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, aka Danielle Moinet, is set to make her in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 later this month in the women’s Rumble match. It looks like one person who is happy about Summer Rae’s return is none other than her former onscreen Total Divas rival, Natalya. However, it’s because she plans on beating her up.
Britt Baker Retains AEW Women’s World Title At Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker finally managed to defeat Riho at Battle of the Belts tonight, retaining her title. The match went back and forth with several nearfalls, with the referee even throwing out Rebel at one point. But Baker eventually hit a stomp on Riho and put on the Lockjaw to get the submission. Baker has been champion for 224 days, after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 30, 2021. You can find our full coverage of Battle of the Belts here.
Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James

– WWE announced the participants of the women’s Royal Rumble at this year’s event last night, which included several names from the past. The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Lita and others will make their return to the company. However, Paige was not listed, and the fans reacting to that caused her to trend on Twitter. In a post on the social media site, she commented on trending.
WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
DDP Says Bron Breakker Is As Believable As Brock Lesnar

Diamond Dallas Page is a big fan of Bron Breakker, believing that he has traits in common with Brock Lesnar. DDP spoke with Sportskeeda’s The Bro Show and talked about Breakker in the wake of his NXT Championship win at NXT New Year’s Evil. “I thought they killed...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.07.22

Alright everyone, welcome to the first Smackdown of 2022. Tonight Roman Reigns is back after a positive COVID test kept him out of the Day 1 PPV and he’ll be addressing the situation with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. Speaking of your new WWE champion, Brock Lesnar has carte blanche to appear on whatever show he wants so he’ll be here tonight and we’ll get some weird kind of confrontation between them. Sami Zayn will take on Rick Boogs as Zayn tries to build momentum ahead of his shot at the Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The big match tonight will be a Street Fight for the Smackdown tag team titles as the Usos defend them once again against New Day. The Royal Rumble is also starting to loom on the horizon, so expect talk of that to start permeating the show as well. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.
