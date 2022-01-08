In case you missed it: Presque Isle Bay named one of the top ten winter fishing destinations in the country

Just because it’s cold outside, doesn’t mean the outdoor fun has to stop.

Presque Isle Bay was listed as one of the top ten winter fishing spots in the country by FishingBooker, the worlds largest online service for booking fishing trips.

Other locations mentioned on the list include:

Morro Bay, California

Miami, Florida

South Padre Island, Texas

Kenai, Alaska

Lincoln City, Oregon

Orange Beach & Gulf Shores, Alabama

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia

Elephant Butte Lake, New Mexico

Bozeman, Montanna

Presque Isle Bay was featured on the list because it is the first to get a safe ice over.

Presque Isle was mentioned to be one of the first spots to provide safe ice for anglers to fish through which can happen as early as December in some years.

The list notes that the variety of fish from yellow perch to northern pike and panfish are also what makes Presque Isle one of the top ten winter fishing destinations in the country.

