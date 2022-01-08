ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for Week 18

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd is as fiery in the Week 18 edition of Blazin' 5 as he was at the start of the season. Kicking things off in Colin's five favorite bets, Dallas ventures to the City of Brotherly Love for a Saturday square-off against the Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET on...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'Antonio Brown had reasons to complain vs. Jets'

Colin Cowherd is a man of many talents, and Friday, he put his investigative skills on full display in efforts to uncover the true culprit in the Antonio Brown-Bruce Arians saga. "What do detectives look for when they come on to a crime scene?" Cowherd asked on "The Herd." "Liars....
NFL
12up

Colin Cowherd thinks Joe Burrow is the MVP

Here we are with the postseason around the corner and the MVP conversations continue to heat up. While he may have countless haters out there, no one can deny that Aaron Rodgers 100 percent is in the running. Matter of fact, many out there think he's the favorite to take...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Says Jim Harbaugh Should Ignore NFL Offers, Stay at Michigan

Colin Cowherd: “According to Bruce Feldman at The Athletic, Jim Harbaugh has very positive feelings about the Chicago Bears. I have a rule in life – don’t ever get happier than ‘happy’. If you can be ‘happy’, you’ve hit it out of the park. Very few people are truly happy. Jim Harbaugh is HAPPY. The problem with the Bears job is that it’s got anxiety all over it. It’s got more questions than answers. The Bears at quarterback with Justin Fields? I ‘think’ Justin Fields is good but he was bad a lot and hurt a lot. Offensive line issues, defense is old and needs to be rebuilt, GM – don’t know him and don’t like the looks of it. Lot of anxiety, lot of questions, and not a lot of answers. Michigan is nothing but answers. It’s a top 10-12 program, it’s the second-best program in the Big Ten, he’s got his quarterback, Cade McNamara, coming back, he has a young and excellent recruiting staff, they have recruiting momentum, and Jim’s dad is right enough the corner -- the kids can run over and hang out at grandpa’s all the time. I think Jim is a great coach and should be the number one candidate in the NFL, he’d be great in the NFL, and I think he’d be great for the Raiders, but that organization outside Derek Carr similarly has a lot of questions. The owner, the GM, the roster, the division – Mahomes and Herbert twice a year, and what if Aaron Rodgers goes to Denver?? My advice would be: be careful Jim, leaving a place with answers where you’re very well compensated and very happy, for a place where two of those three will be true but it’s a bunch of questions. The transfer portal and NIL is a little bit of an unregulated mess, but I would have a hard time leaving Michigan. I would totally get it if he leaves Michigan, but man, there’s a lot of happiness there, and there’s a lot of answers there. Those are tough places to leave.” (Full Video Above)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Colin Cowherd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colin Cowherd gives strong CFP national championship prediction

There is a narrative that you can’t beat the same team twice in one season. While it becomes more difficult the second time around, it isn’t impossible. Many experts from around the country are using this logic to make their picks for the title game that will be held Monday night. They simply believe that Alabama can’t beat Georgia twice in the same season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Ja'Marr Chase on breaking Justin Jefferson's rookie receiving record

There's a new name in the NFL record books: Ja'Marr Chase. During the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the superstar rookie wideout recorded 266 receiving yards, good for the most in a single game by a rookie in NFL history. What's more, heading into...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Abc#Cbs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Los Angeles Chargers#Nbc#Fox Bet#Eagles#Covid#Cowboys#Jalen Hurts
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy