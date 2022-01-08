10 Louboutin styles from Gilt that are currently up to 20% off

iStock/Ruby McAuliffe

If you’re all about that luxury fashion and love a good deal, we have some good news for you.

The iconic Gilt brand, that “provides insider-level access to coveted designer names at an amazing value,” is offering up to 20% off in-season Christian Louboutin styles from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11.

You read that right. Gilt isn’t marking down past styles from last season. Instead, the brand is offering savings on the current roaster of Louboutin shoes, handbags and accessories. You know, like those Montezu Leather Boots and those Hot Chick 100 Suede Pumps we’ve been obsessing over.

So go ahead and score that handbag, accessory or red bottoms you’ve been eyeing, and walk into the new year fiercely fashionable.

Below, find our top Louboutin picks.

Christian Louboutin Montezu Leather Boot, $1,169.99 (originally $1,295)

These boots were made for walking — and showing everyone who’s boss. Professionally made with black leather and featuring intricate details like pull-on tabs and overlays, you’ll fall in love with them.

Christian Louboutin Loubi54 Suede Crossbody, $899 (originally $1,190)

A two-in-one purse is always a yes. This suede bag can be used as a clutch, or can be made into a crossbody with the use of the removable should strap. Further details include a fold-over flap, magnetic closure, silver hardware and embellishments.

Christian Louboutin Kate 55 Slingback Pump, $719 (originally $795)

An effortlessly chic take on the brands famous footwear, this slingback pump is designed with a pink gingham textile and features an elasticized slip-on back. You can look forward to a lightly padded leather insole and sole.

Christian Louboutin W CL Logo Embossed Patent Belt, $379.99 (originally $425)

With silver-tone hardware, a pin buckle closure and red inside, this belt will become your go-to style accessory.

Christian Louboutin So Eleonor 85 Haircalf Bootie, $1,169.99 (originally $1,295)

Make a statement in these leopard print hair calf booties. You can dress up a black T-shirt and jeans with these runway-ready shoes, or add more to an already captivating outfit.

Christian Louboutin Elisa Baguette S Patent Crossbody, $899 (originally $1,150)

Own your style by rocking this bubblegum pink baguette bag. Details include a top handle, a removable shoulder strap and a fold-over flap with a turn lock closure.

Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 100 Suede Pump, $849.99 (originally $945)

Featuring a scalloped edge, embellishments and a pointed toe, this shoe will never go out of style.

Christian Louboutin Cabata N/S Mini Patent Tote, $899 (originally $1,090)

Featuring a top handle and removable shoulder strap, this patent tote is loud in all of the best ways. If you look closely, you’ll even notice some spiked silver hardware along the strap attachments.

Want a similar shoe to pair with your new tote? We’ve got you covered with these Christian Louboutin Epic 70 Patent Booties.

Christian Louboutin Follies Strass 70 Mesh & Leather Slingback Pump, $1,079.99 (originally $1,195)

If you think the perfect kitten heel doesn’t exist, think again. Not only does this shoe pair perfectly with skirts and pants alike, but the mesh and sequin pairing create an irresistible allure.

Christian Louboutin Paloma Mini Embossed Leather Tote, $1,299 (originally $1,490)

Have you ever seen a more beautiful mini embossed leather tote? With silver hardware, logo detailing and signature red leather lining, you’ll be reaching for it day after day.