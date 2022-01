When it comes to Batman media, the gold standard for many is Batman: The Animated Series. The Kevin Conroy-led show has been praised as not only containing some of the best Batman stories but as being one of the best-animated shows of all time. The show dealt with mature themes and appealed to adults just as much, if not more, as children. BTAS ran for 85 episodes and several seasons under different names. The show even got a theatrical movie and has been called the best of the theatrical Batman movies. The question is often asked, of the 85, which episodes are the best? There are certainly more than 10 contenders, but here are 10 of the best episodes for newcomers to get into.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO