The Blackhawks had the perfect response to a bad game following the closed-door meeting. This team came to play last night and proved that they are indeed better than people think by defeating the top team in the conference. They had an entire period where they dominated Vegas, playing with grit and speed to cause the defensemen fits as they tried to find a breakout play. The depth got on the board last night with a Khaira wrister and Fleury put forth a spectacular effort to make sure he left Vegas with a win.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO