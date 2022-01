OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start the team’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, ending Lamar Jackson’s regular season. Jackson has missed every game since suffering an ankle injury early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Huntley came off the bench and completed 27-of-38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown, but the Ravens still came up short against the Browns like they have in so many other agonizingly close losses, 24-22. The 23-year-old has capably guided the offense in his two starts...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO