The market of feature films based on viral Twitter threads is about to get bigger with the subgenre expanding from one movie (last year's indie hit Zola) to two after the upcoming Dear David movie is released. In a new report The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Justin Long has been tapped to star in the film alongside Augustus Prew (The Morning Show, Amazon's Lord of the Rings) and Andrea Bang (Kim's Convenience, A Million Little Things). Mike Van Waes wrote the screenpaly for the film while John McPhail (Anna and the Apocalypse) will step behind the camera as director. Still totally lost about what this movie even is? Let's break it down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO