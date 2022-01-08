The Log Book: Operation Lifesaver celebrates 50 years of rail safety education

If you’re like me and started snowboarding in the late 90s or the early 2000s, there’s never been a time that you didn’t know that self checks are important. There’s never been a time that you didn’t realize that young people, both men and women, could get breast cancer. And there’s never been a time that you didn’t understand that the best form of breast cancer prevention is a healthy and active lifestyle. It’s really hard to think that before 1996 this wasn’t common knowledge, but that’s the way that it was. The awareness and understanding of breast cancer that we have now, did not exist, but over the past twenty-five years, Boarding for Breast Cancer completely impacted the cultural consciousness of this disease. In the last two-and-a-half decades, the B4BC staff, their athletes, their volunteers, and their ambassadors have made these things common knowledge. In doing so, they have changed the lives of thousands of people and increased breast health and breast cancer awareness in incredible ways.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO