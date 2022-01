MOON TOWNSHIP– If the rain outside was any indication, the shots were raining down for both Robert Morris and Purdue Fort Wayne in Moon Township this afternoon. The Mastodons (7-7, 3-3 Horizon) came to town and did just enough to steal a 76-70 victory from the Colonials (2-13, 0-6), who are still looking for their first conference win.

MOON, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO