The Top 10 Sneakers to Shop Online For Winter 2022

By Macy Cate Williams
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new sneakers, right? If there's room in your closet, you might as well squeeze in another pair....

Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Unveils Retro Lineup for Spring 2022

Following the reveal of its Fall 2022 lineup, Jordan Brand has offered a sneak peek into what we can expect from its retro category this spring. Standouts include a printed AJ4 inspired by the legendary Phil Jackson and an elevated Air Jordan 3 done in “Muslin” hues. Read on to preview the complete offering.
sneakernews.com

First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How the Nike Air Max 1 Became One of the Most Iconic and Influential Sneakers of All Time

When legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the concept for the Nike Air Max 1 in 1987, it was not well received by his colleagues. Like many ideas that are ahead of their time, others thought the running shoe was too risky and that Hatfield had pushed it too far. Cut to today, over three decades later, and the Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic and beloved silhouettes in Nike’s arsenal. It’s popular among celebrities and athletes, has been refreshed with numerous collaborations and colorways, and even has a day that’s dedicated entirely to celebrating the model. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE shares how the Air Max 1 went from a controversial running shoe to one of the most influential sneakers of all time.
themusicuniverse.com

Cardi B, Reebok drop new metallic apparel & sneaker collection

Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 7 "Citrus" Makes a Juicy Return

The highly favored Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” colorway will be making a comeback for the model’s 30th-anniversary celebration this year for the first time in over a decade. Along with the return, the Jordan Brand looks to release 15 new offerings as its Spring 2022 lineup which includes an AJ 7 in a special “Sapphire” palette.
inputmag.com

Nike’s Jordan sneakers are getting more expensive in 2022

Jordan Brand revealed its Spring 2022 collection over the weekend, giving sneakerheads a better look at next year’s releases. Amid new Air Jordan designs, however, the brand revealed price increases across the board: Retro models, including two color schemes of the Air Jordan 3 and 4, will now cost $210 instead of $190, while other models, like the Air Jordan 9, been bumped from $190 to $200.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ Releases July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ‘Hyper Royal’ will launch exclusively in women’s sizing and part of Jordan Brand’s Summer 2022 collection. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in a Hyper Royal, Black, Metallic Silver, and White color combination. Highlighted with Black tumbled leather on the upper while Hyper Royal appears on the mudguards, and Metallic Silver on the top eyelets and Jumpman plates. Lastly, White appears on a section of the midsole and runs across the rubber outsole.
Footwear News

The 20 Best Sneakers of 2021

2021 has been a year to remember for sneakerheads, as the likes of Nike, New Balance and Adidas have been persistently dropping must-have sneakers. Over the last few months, we’ve seen many reissues of sneaker icons, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High in “Neutral Grey,” Air Jordan 6 “Carmine,” Nick ACG Air Mowabb “Rattan Birch” and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga.” To the delight of fervid collectors, many were restored to their original designs. Silhouettes such as the buzzy Adidas Yeezy 450, the aerodynamic New Balance XC72 and the innovative Nike Go FlyEase have left a lasting impression. And, as we’re...
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
