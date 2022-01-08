Blakeman: 40,000 test kits to be distributed in Nassau this weekend

Some pop-up COVID-19 test kit sites have been appearing across Long Island to meet the demand since the Omicron surge began late last year.

At Tobay Beach, there has been constant traffic at the drive-thru site as hundreds of people picked up their kits to get tested. It's the same scene at another pop-up site at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

“We will give out probably 20,000 at each site for a total of 40,000 test kits,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. That would be a total of 80,000 tests distributed this weekend during the two-day giveaway.

At a news conference Saturday morning, Blakeman said both sites were running smoothly and defended his stance that parents and school boards should be the ones making masking decisions for children in schools.

"We would like the governor to realize that we are not in crisis in Nassau County...We have mask fatigue," he said.

Dr. Steven Corbin, of New York Presbyterian Hospital, says the end of the Omicron variant surge is near.

“We think, with our modeling, that the peak will happen next week,” he said. “We've also seen some leveling the past couple of days. Fingers crossed that that does represent a plateau.”