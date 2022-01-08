ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye West and Jared Kushner have dinner in Miami Beach

By Maria Loreto
 1 day ago

Ye West and Jared Kushner were photographed leaving a restaurant together. The two attended Carbone restaurant, in Miami Beach. According to an insider, the meetup was not business related.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoPaX_0dgPW1iJ00 GrosbyGroup
Ye and Jared had dinner at Carbone, in Miami Beach, a celebrity hot spot.

Ye West was wearing a yellow neon sweatshirt with paint spotted jeans and black shoes. Jared was wearing a more conservative all-black outfit, made out of a long sleeve shirt and jeans. They were both escorted out of the restaurant by a restaurant employee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXUwn_0dgPW1iJ00 GrosbyGroup
The two have been friends for over a decade.

An insider spoke to Page Six about their meeting and expressed that there was no political agenda behind it. “It was a purely private dinner,” they said. “No business agenda.”

Ye and Jared have a relationship that goes years back, with Jared talking about it to Fox News. “Kanye has been a friend for 10 years,” Jared told Bret Baier, host of Fox News’ Special Report. “He‘s a very very special person, he’s a very successful music artist, he’s a very successful designer, he‘s been very successful in a lot of the things he has done.“ He then shared that Ye has informed him on topics like empowering Black Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pwPK_0dgPW1iJ00 GettyImages
Julia Fox and Ye West in New York.

Ye West has been all over the news during the past few days, having confirmed his relationship with actress Julia Fox . The pair met on New Year’s Eve, in Miami, and were spotted having dinner in Carbone’s. For their second date, West filled Fox’s hotel suite with clothes.

“It was every girl‘s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised,” she wrote in Interview Magazine . “Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

