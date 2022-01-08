Friends, family mourn drowning death of Framingham man, 20, in Lake Winnipesaukee

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 20-year-old Framingham man who drowned on New Year's Day in Lake Winnipesaukee, according to New Hampshire State Police.

In a press release, police said Andre C. Rubert was kayaking with three friends off the shore in Wolfeboro when the incident happened during the late evening hours of Jan. 1. The group was trying to reach Grant Island using a two-person kayak and a canoe.

An investigation revealed that shortly after having left the main land, the party had a change of heart and decided to return. But their vessels capsized, putting all four people in the water.

The four friends, none of whom was wearing a life jacket, had attempted to swim to the Grant Island shoreline while holding on to one of the capsized vessels, according to police.

Police said a fifth friend, who was already on Grant Island, was able to use a canoe to help three of the people in the water reach the shore. Police were notified at 11:05 p.m. of the situation and that one person was not accounted for.

A body was recovered at 15 inches of depth and was later identified to be that of Rubert, according to police. The water was cold and the investigation is ongoing but the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious.

"There are parts of the lake where there is ice, but where they were located there was no ice," said Sgt. Joshua E. Dirth, of the New Hampshire Marine Patrol. "The water was calm and the water was in the middle 30s for temperature."

Rubert was born in Brazil, had graduated from Keefe Technical High School in 2020, and was working toward becoming a journeyman electrician, according to his obituary. He was remembered by family and friends for his good attitude and likeable personality.

"We were lucky to see your shy 'Good day', your timid smile, and light hugs," said a note written in Portuguese by relatives living in Brazil on his obituary page. "'Thank you, Excuse me, Please,' were never absent in your vocabulary.

"You were and will always be loved."

Toni Caushi is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tcaushi@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @tcaushi.