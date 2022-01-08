ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Panthers not planning to fire Matt Rhule as coach

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0am2UC_0dgPVtoj00

The Carolina Panthers plan to keep head coach Matt Rhule for the 2022 season, ESPN reported Saturday.

Sources also told the network that Rhule will begin searching for a new offensive coordinator next week.

Rhule, 46, is 10-22 in two seasons at the helm heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina (5-11) started 3-0 this season but takes a six-game losing streak into the finale at Tampa Bay (12-4).

Rhule fired offensive coordinator and play-caller Joe Brady on Dec. 5. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon took over his duties.

Rhule signed a seven-year, $62 million contract in January 2020.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Might Not Actually Be Safe In Carolina

Usually when an NFL head coach is deemed “safe” at the end of the season, that’s all there is to it. But things never seem to be simple with Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Rhule’s job is only as...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Rhule on not using Cam Newton for sneak: 'Both of our quarterbacks can do that'

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems to be in the business of proving himself correct, not in the business of winning. On fourth and inches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1-yard line, with his team up 7-3 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, Rhule opted not for the greatest short-yardage quarterback in the history of the sport. Instead, he stubbornly stuck with his boy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Jeff Nixon
CBS Sports

Panthers owner David Tepper will retain Matt Rhule for third season as head coach in 2022

Since David Tepper took ownership of the Panthers in 2018, the NFC South squad has posted four straight losing seasons, and now three straight with at least 11 losses. Matt Rhule has been the head coach for the last two, and it's possible his 2021 campaign will be even worse than his 5-11 debut in 2020, with Carolina looking to avoid a 12th defeat against the rival Buccaneers on Sunday. Even so, Tepper will retain Rhule for a third year as head coach in 2022, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported in late December.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Wr Parris Campbell#Ir#Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy