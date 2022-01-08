ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Retired NYPD lieutenant: Manhattan DA is abusing his power

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Manhattan's new DA announces crimes he won't prosecute

MARKETS
PIX11

Police union issues warning to officers regarding Manhattan DA’s office

NEW YORK — The Sergeants Benevolent Association is urging officers to be “hyper-vigilant” when dealing with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement sent out Friday. The warning comes after an arresting officer claims an assistant district attorney “intentionally omitted” details about a Manhattan shoplifting incident. SBA President Vincent Vallelong said the suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Manhattan DA defends low-level crime agenda amid criticism

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Saturday said keeping NYPD officers safe was a top priority for his office, a day after the department's top cop said she was "concerned" about Bragg's plans to dial back prosecution of non-violent crimes. A memo Bragg released last week...
MANHATTAN, NY
arcamax.com

Manhattan DA will not bring charges for Cuomo nursing home scandal

NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney will not bring charges in connection with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, a lawyer for the embattled ex-gov said Monday. “I was contacted today by the head of the Elder...
MANHATTAN, NY
wabcradio.com

The New Manhattan DA appearing to be soft on crime

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Manhattan District attorney Alvin Bragg seems to be going soft on crime. The New York Post says Bragg won’t seek prison sentences, except with homicides and a handful of other cases, including domestic violence felonies, some sex crimes and public corruption. Bragg has ordered...
MANHATTAN, NY
Community Policy