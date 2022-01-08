Retired NYPD lieutenant: Manhattan DA is abusing his power

The son of New York millionaires with alleged mob ties has been arrested after he allegedly shot the couple on Christmas morning. Dino Tomasetti, 29, was arrested on Christmas morning after a "disturbance" was reported at his parents' 8,751 square foot home in Long Island. According to police reports, Mr Tomasetti allegedly fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, which was tracked driving into New Jersey. He was picked up by police later on Christmas Day. Both of Mr Tomasetti's parents have so-far survived the shooting and were scheduled to undergo surgery for their wounds. Mr Tomasetti, a bodybuilder,...
