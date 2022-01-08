Wing chain sells dark meat amid shortages, price spikes

SEVERAL American supermarkets are reporting incidents of “bare shelves” as fears grow over an imminent meat and egg shortage amid a surge in Omicron cases. Food chains have been one of the first to be disrupted by the new super strain as workers fall ill and productivity drops.
The Jan. 4 news article “White House offers aid to small meat producers” noted how the White House has calculated large meatpackers’ profits rose 300 percent during the pandemic. The North American Meat Institute president responded that this calculation failed to assess rising input and fuel costs. The article mentioned Tyson Foods’s added defense of rising prices caused by a drop in production because of the pandemic and severe weather. Yet the company has not taken any corporate action to avoid consumer price hikes as it has maintained its executive compensation and even raised its declared dividend by 3.2 percent on Aug. 12, 2021. Consumer gouging, indeed.
Americans are struggling to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, which are only getting pricier amid scarce supplies, soaring demand and reports of price gouging. The rush to get at-home test kits comes as people endure hours-long lines at testing facilities and as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads across the country. Some large employers, including Citigroup and Starbucks, are also requiring workers to get vaccinated against the disease or present a negative test.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The prices of meat have skyrocketed during the beginning of the year and the owner of Burbage Meats says that price increase is due in large part to COVID. Burbage Meats co-owner, Scott Hodges, says this increase in meat prices is due to the recent COVID surge. “Historically,” Hodges said. “January, […]
(KMAland) -- The meat supply chain gained the attention of the White House recently with the announcement of $1 billion to improve capacity for independent processors. But how did the supply chain get here? Lee Schulz, an associate professor and extension livestock economist from Iowa State University says the issue goes beyond the pandemic.
Chicken thighs are still rare on US menus, but they're slowly growing. Wingstop, Just Salad, and a few other chains are experimenting with selling dark meat. Chicken breast prices have doubled in the last year.
(NAFB) – Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed...
I spent an hour on Wednesday driving around trying to get hold of lateral flow tests for myself and my husband as we only have four left (Covid test shortages threaten New Year’s Eve celebrations in England, 28 December). I tried the online service – nothing. I tried five pharmacies in the villages and small towns near me – nothing.
Prices of uranium and crude oil have spiked as social unrest in Kazakhstan has created fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions. The central Asian country is the world's largest supplier of uranium, accounting for about 40% of global output. Prices of the nuclear fuel jumped about 8% on Wednesday, according to commodity pricing agency S&P Platts.
You’ve probably had some trouble finding some of your favorite products online or on the shelves recently. Cars, medications, food, and lumber are just a few of the items that have been in short supply. Supply chain disruptions have, unfortunately, become par for the course this year. In fact,...
Oil in 2021 posted its biggest annual rise since 2009 as the rapid Covid vaccine rollout stimulated the reopening of economies, boosting consumption, while oil output remained limited. The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate soared
Procrastinators who are waiting until Friday evening to buy Champagne for their countdown to the new year may find the selection of bubbly to be extremely limited. What Happened: According to Wine Spectator Senior Editor Alison Napjus, supply chain disruptions have impacted the wine industry to the point that "it could be tough to find some of your favorite labels this year."
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
Goldman Sachs said it now expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times in 2022. The Wall Street giant also predicts the Fed will start reducing its balance sheet in July or even earlier. Goldman's analysts said the labor market is strong and wages are rising, adding to...
