Agriculture

Wing chain sells dark meat amid shortages, price spikes

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Washington Post

Getting to the meat of the price hikes

The Jan. 4 news article “White House offers aid to small meat producers” noted how the White House has calculated large meatpackers’ profits rose 300 percent during the pandemic. The North American Meat Institute president responded that this calculation failed to assess rising input and fuel costs. The article mentioned Tyson Foods’s added defense of rising prices caused by a drop in production because of the pandemic and severe weather. Yet the company has not taken any corporate action to avoid consumer price hikes as it has maintained its executive compensation and even raised its declared dividend by 3.2 percent on Aug. 12, 2021. Consumer gouging, indeed.
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Reports of price gouging amid shortages of COVID-19 tests

Americans are struggling to find at-home COVID-19 test kits, which are only getting pricier amid scarce supplies, soaring demand and reports of price gouging. The rush to get at-home test kits comes as people endure hours-long lines at testing facilities and as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads across the country. Some large employers, including Citigroup and Starbucks, are also requiring workers to get vaccinated against the disease or present a negative test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

COVID surge causes meat prices to rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The prices of meat have skyrocketed during the beginning of the year and the owner of Burbage Meats says that price increase is due in large part to COVID. Burbage Meats co-owner, Scott Hodges, says this increase in meat prices is due to the recent COVID surge. “Historically,” Hodges said. “January, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
kmaland.com

Meat Supply Chain Issues Explained

(KMAland) -- The meat supply chain gained the attention of the White House recently with the announcement of $1 billion to improve capacity for independent processors. But how did the supply chain get here? Lee Schulz, an associate professor and extension livestock economist from Iowa State University says the issue goes beyond the pandemic.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

Industry Reacts to Meat Supply Chain Action Report

(NAFB) – Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Lateral flow test shortage is a supply chain disaster

I spent an hour on Wednesday driving around trying to get hold of lateral flow tests for myself and my husband as we only have four left (Covid test shortages threaten New Year’s Eve celebrations in England, 28 December). I tried the online service – nothing. I tried five pharmacies in the villages and small towns near me – nothing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Uranium and oil prices have spiked as Kazakhstan's political upheaval spurs fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions

Prices of uranium and crude oil have spiked as social unrest in Kazakhstan has created fears about reduced production and supply chain disruptions. The central Asian country is the world's largest supplier of uranium, accounting for about 40% of global output. Prices of the nuclear fuel jumped about 8% on Wednesday, according to commodity pricing agency S&P Platts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wpguynews.com

How to Handle Supply Chain Shortages

You’ve probably had some trouble finding some of your favorite products online or on the shelves recently. Cars, medications, food, and lumber are just a few of the items that have been in short supply. Supply chain disruptions have, unfortunately, become par for the course this year. In fact,...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Supply Chain Disruption Results In Champagne Shortage

Procrastinators who are waiting until Friday evening to buy Champagne for their countdown to the new year may find the selection of bubbly to be extremely limited. What Happened: According to Wine Spectator Senior Editor Alison Napjus, supply chain disruptions have impacted the wine industry to the point that "it could be tough to find some of your favorite labels this year."
DRINKS
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.

