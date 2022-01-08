ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Where to get COVID-19 vaccine dose, booster shot in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 1 day ago

If anyone needs to get vaccinated, there are several clinics happening throughout the city throughout the weekend and in the coming week.

Each person who receives their primary vaccine doses at a city-hosted clinic or event is eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card, including children 5-11 years old. Gift cards are not offered for booster dose appointments. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost. No insurance or government ID are required.

Here's the full calendar of clinics happening all month long:

Saturday, Jan. 8

CPS, Tonti Elementary School: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Family Vaccination Clinic, Truman College: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Let's Take the Shot & True Light Baptist Church: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Start the Year Vaccinated: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Family Vaccination Clinic: Malcolm X College: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Buyers Flea Market: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Swap-O-Rama: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday Worship Vaccination Event: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

CPS, Stone Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Solomon Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, DePriest Elementary School: 10:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Nobel Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Iglesia Immaculada Vaccine Event: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan.11

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Family Vaccine Clinic: Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CPS, Columbia Explorers Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

CPS, Henderson Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Brown W Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Gary Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Talman Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Portage Park Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Columbus Park: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

GAP Community Center Food Pantry: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CPS, Parker Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Bronzeville Classical Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, New Field Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Eberhart Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Vaccination Thursday in Little Village: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CPS, Stevenson Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

CPS, Evers Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Earle ES: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Jamieson Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, McKay Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Red Shield Center: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Chicago Public Library Wellness Week, Douglass Library: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Family Vaccine Clinic, Arturo Velasquez Institute: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

CPS, Dunne Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Ravenswood Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Gunsaulus Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Hurley Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

CPS, Pasteur Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

