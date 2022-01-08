ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal is considering launching its own asset-backed stablecoin

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
TechSpot
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In brief: PayPal is looking into the possibility of launching its own stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is financially backed by another asset, as it looks to further expand its crypto division. As the name suggests, most stablecoins are backed by an existing asset of value, like fiat...

www.techspot.com

Larry Lease

Paypal Exploring Launching It's Own Cryptocoin

PayPal is looking into launching its own crypto currency.Bermix Studio/Unsplash. A new report from Bloomberg says that PayPal is considering launching its own cryptocurrency. The move comes as they look for ways to integrate ways to engage with digital coins on its platforms. Right now the company is just exploring the idea of releasing its own crypto coin. A digital currency that will be backed by and linked in value to a current currency.
u.today

6.5 Billion SHIB Added by Crypto Whales to Their Holdings Within One Hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

PayPal executive reveals firm is working to develop stablecoin

Coin to be backed by USD. Executive says the purpose of the stablecoin is to make payment. Global payment mammoth PayPal has said that it is working on launching its own cryptocurrency – a stablecoin. “We are exploring a stablecoin; if and when we seek to move forward, we...
ECONOMY
u.today

Major Ethereum Warning Issued by Veteran Trader

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Robb Report

Popular NFT Platform OpenSea Is Now Worth Over $13 Billion

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also attempting to...
BUSINESS
TIME

It's Expensive to Be Poor. This CEO Wants to Reduce 'Antiquated' Bank Fees and Wait Times

(To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here .) PayPal’s CEO and president did not learn his most important business lesson in the C-suite of the $215-billion fintech platform, which he has led since 2014; nor in his previous top jobs at T-Mobile, Sprint, Virgin Mobile or Priceline. In his mind, it came from Krav Maga, the Israeli martial art, which he learned as a teenager and, at 63, still practices every day: “If you stand still, you’re asking to be hit,” Dan Schulman says. Introducing the new season of his podcast (called “Never Stand Still”) he says, “You have to stay in motion to thrive and be competitive. I’ve applied that lesson throughout my career, not just to business, but in life.”
ECONOMY
TechSpot

TechSpot

