Colorado City, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Colorado City? These houses are on the market

 1 day ago

(Colorado City, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Colorado City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

265 N Homestead St, Colorado City, 86021

15 Beds 10 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,379 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This mansion in the heart of Colorado City's beautiful views is an investor's dream! The 1991 home boasts 16 bedrooms, 10.75 bathrooms, a sun room, 3 fireplaces in massive gathering areas, 2 kitchens (with room for a commercial grade oven), wheelchair accessible areas, multiple laundry rooms, and plenty of storage. With 11 entrances from the outside and almost every room having their own bathroom, this home could easily be turned into a vacation rental with a bit of work. Sitting on .96 acres, it also includes rooftop solar water heaters, an industrial grade chicken coop, hay storage, two barn structures, a storage shed, corral space, an orchard (which has almond, peach, cherry, pear trees, and grape vines), and a plot for gardening. This home has some unfinished spaces and cosmetic issues, but has great potential to be an investment property or a dream come true for an aspiring farmer. County records list this home as 9379 square feet, but that doesn't include the unfinished great room, laundry, or canary. Call listing agent today for specifications, and to set an appointment to view. You won't want to miss this!

For open house information, contact Emily Maynard, Rankin Realty at Lake Powell at 928-691-6444

Copyright © 2022 Fredonia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSAZ-1500786)

640 N Juniper, Hildale, 84784

6 Beds 6 Baths | $960,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,412 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This newly remodeled home that hasn't been lived in is empty and move in ready! Updated lighting to LED lights, brand new flooring throughout with custom kitchen island. Open floor plan and neighbor to the beautiful Zion Cliff Lodge. Zoned for both agricultural and residential makes the full size four stall barn equipped with milking station a dream. Must see!

For open house information, contact ALEXANDRA STUBBS, KW ST GEORGE KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 435-767-9801

Copyright © 2022 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-225864)

Colorado City, AZ
With Colorado City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

