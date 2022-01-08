House hunt Orofino: See what’s on the market now

(Orofino, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Orofino than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8337 Lower Fords Creek, Orofino, 83544 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,995 | Single Family Residence | 876 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This beautiful 40 ac parcel has some of the best views of the mountains and valleys. Makes you feel like you are on top of the world, but only 7 miles from town. Bring your horses and let them graze on 13 ac and enjoy the rest of the timbered acreage. This is a great place for your dream property.

532 Wells Bench Road, Orofino, 83544 5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,888 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Enjoy country living with the convenience of being close to town! Just 5 miles outside of Orofino, you will have plenty of space to stretch out in this 2800+ sq ft home situated on a half acre! The main floor offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a double oven in the kitchen, main floor laundry, a covered back deck, and an attached 28x58 shop with electricity and wood burning stove. The walk-out basement offers two more bedrooms, a bathroom, a wood stove in the family room with enough space for all of your family this holiday season! New oil furnace and brand new septic system installed last year.

430 Diagonal, Orofino, 83544 2 Beds 1 Bath | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This neat as a pin home on the edge of town is located on .649 of an acres all enclosed by a chain link fence. Paved driveway, sprinkler system, & an oversized 2 car garage. work shed to add your pleasure. This roomy home has 2 bedrooms & a den easily makes a 3 bedroom. You'll enjoy the kitchen abundant oak cabinets, roomy pantry, wood stove & open floor plan

10 Bass Lane, Orofino, 83544 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Mobile Home | 890 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Perfect time & place to downsize and enjoy life! Nicely-maintained 1983 Skyline mobile offers open plan living room-kitchen/eating area, 2 Nice-sized bedrooms with oversized closets and 1 bathroom. Potential RV or boat storage in 30' long carport with excellent clearance. Covered deck with ramp to front door, and covered concrete slab patio in back. Located in the 55+ section of Hidden Village Mobile Home Park just a stone's throw from the Clearwater River. Take a walk on the levy out your front door, or get out and cast a line!

