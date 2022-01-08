Check out these homes on the Lake Isabella market now

(Lake Isabella, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake Isabella will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9132 Iroquois Way, Weldon, 93283 2 Beds 3 Baths | $102,000 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This well maintained home with 2 bedrooms & 1.75 baths has only been used as a vacation home & is ready for new owners. Refurbished kitchen with newer counter tops, updated cabinets & adjacent dining room with built in hutch. Nice sized Master bedroom & master bath with big walk-in shower. Living room with big windows for lots of light & pellet stove. Slider leads out to the big covered deck with huge mature trees. Back yard has 2 sheds, fire pit area and easy alley access providing extra parking for the toys. Yard is fully fenced with 2 double-gate entries, one in front & one in back. If you are looking for quality at a great price, this is it. Don't hesitate!

147 N Salaine Dr, Bodfish, 93205 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1972

LOCATED JUST MINUTES TO LAKE ISABELLA & THE MIGHTY KERN RIVER THIS COUNTRY CHARMER IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAING FAMILY & FRIENDS!! This home offers a spacious open floor plan with a large living room off the kitchen to allow plenty of room for entertaining. There is a bonus room and a full bathroom off the main bedroom and another bathroom that includes a tiled walk-in shower off the hallway for the 2nd bedroom. The expansive covered front porch is a great place to enjoy a county breakfast & spend time with family & friends in the great outdoors while taking in the picturesque mountain views. The attached garage includes a separate laundry area. The adjacent workshop & office are convenient for working on those special projects & great for working remotely. The large lot has plenty of room for parking your RV, boat, & toys. The sellers have installed Solar Panels that have been paid in full. The front yard has drought tolerant landscaping & the back yard has blackberry vines, grape vines, apricots, almonds and raised gardening platers. Come enjoy dining at local restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking, camping, rafting, fishing, boating, swimming, skiing, or just relaxing. See you Soon!

6505 Grace Ave, Lake Isabella, 93240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $236,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Immaculate, Tasteful and Functional. Looking for a Three Bedroom Home? This home is a wonderful home for a growing family, weekender, or just want a home in a great location. The front room is spacious, relaxing with abundance of light and has a wood fireplace with a newer insert. The dining area is located off the front room that takes you outside to the large yard and covered patio. Kitchen is nice size with new oven and lots of counter and cabinets space, definitely "Top Chef" ready. The Home is a split wing, one bedroom is located off the front room that can be turned into a den or study. The master bedroom is spacious with a attached bath. The home has lots of cabinet space in the hallway. The yard is large has back access for your toys. Attached garage for easy access into the home, garage door opener. A new roof has been added in the last year. This home is located in walking distance to restaurant's, shopping and the Lake.

3424 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella, 93240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home has been a true labor of love. The grounds are low maintenance and well cared for! The property has several Oak Trees, Pine Trees, and Mulberries providing lots of shade in the yard. The back yard has a nice set up, complete with a picnic area, and hot tub, just off the covered porch. Did I mention the Private Well? What a BONUS! Inside the home there is a spacious Master Bedroom, and a deluxe Master Bathroom, complete with a Garden Tub, Nice vanity, plenty of storage, and Shower. In addition, there are two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom. The home features a formal living area as well as extra living space near the kitchen, perfect for entertaining. There is also a new Pellet Stove in addition to the Electric Heater in the Living room. The Kitchen is original but has new Laminate flooring and an updated electric cook top. The home is in great condition and has been well cared for and also has a newer roof! This purchase also Includes a nice three car Barn Style Garage and Workshop, with plenty of storage! 3424 Lake Isabella Blvd has a lot to offer and is worth driving by!

