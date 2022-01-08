House hunt Kamas: See what’s on the market now

(Kamas, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kamas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11283 N Shoreline Court, Hideout, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,995,000 | Townhouse | 3,448 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Incredible panoramic views of Deer Valley and the Jordanelle reservoir, highly upgraded, custom flooring ,custom tile backsplashes in all bathrooms ,electronic blinds,, wool carpeting and designer drapes. Custom closets with pantry and laundry room by 'Closet Butler' .Main level features a gourmet kitchen with a waterfall edged island, floor to ceiling stone around the linear fireplace. full glass folding doors to enjoy the outdoor living on the deck. This corner lot has incredible space to the left of the unit and also behind the unit for maximum privacy. Master suite is upstairs with a huge shower and custom walk in closet. Lower level offer 3 bedrooms with two full baths , and a beautiful office with an additional fireplace. The flex space has been a game room in this home but is fully equipped for a media room if so desired. Home is dual zoned, speakers throughout with sonos system water softener and control 4 unit . 15 min to downtown Park City for skiing and entertainment.

4055 S Riverview Drive, Woodland, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,795,000 | 3,879 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Dream big and be at one with nature in this beautiful, 4 bedroom/4 bathroom home with a loft suite that includes a bathroom and balcony with views of the Wasatch Back, this 3879 SF log home is situated on 5.74 acres which backs up to the upper Provo River in Woodland, Utah. Built to last from Montana logs, the home enjoys commanding views of the surrounding mountains from the upper bench of the property. Stroll from the house, by two streams and a fishing pond to the Upper Provo River to enjoy fly fishing or jump in the Razor and savor the riverside feel of the back acreage. This meticulously maintained home was completely sanded, sealed, fully chinked, and reroofed in 2018. Enjoy the beautifully crafted stone wood burning fireplace with insert that has a fan that heats the great room. Listen to the sound of the river from the main floor Master Bedroom which opens onto a redwood deck with hot tub and mountain views. Stretch out in the fully finished basement with great room that can accompany a pool table, TV and other games, and offers a kitchenette, oversize bedroom, office, 2nd laundry room and a fantastic large private cold storage room with shelving that can be used in a multitude of ways. Three RV hook-ups adds room for guests on the property. Over 50 beautifully maintained Spruce trees provide and create a park-like setting. This home and property has had just one owner, whose attention to detail is evident through the home and acreage. There's abundant irrigation water, and the basement is wired for a generator. There are two 12' X 16' sheds to store toys and equipment. A deluxe chicken condo provides a happy place to raise chickens and enjoy fresh eggs. A playground grade swing set, and a hot tub provide outdoor fun.Designed with convenience in mind, the home includes a basement entrance from the lower level, ample storage, and outdoor space bordered with custom metal railing. This property is truly a gem.

11455 N Vantage Lane, Hideout, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,620,000 | Townhouse | 4,011 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Alta 2 Floor Plan

4001 E Coopers Hawk Loop, Kamas, 84036 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,675,000 | 3,377 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The newest home offering at Talisker Club's Tuhaye community - Whispering Hawk homes ranging from 2,700 to 3,281 square feet. These single-family cabin homes offer modern mountain architecture with open floorplans for abundant natural light and easy entertaining. With three and four en-suite bedrooms and plenty of room to gather with family and friends, the homes are set before expansive Uinta National Forest and Tuhaye private golf course views. Enjoy convenient access to Talisker Club's Tuhaye clubhouse with opening of the new Kids Resort Pool and the premiere of the new Moondance Park Pavilion - complete with a winter ice skating rink and a summer sports court, activities field-playground as well as on-going family activities and events. Talisker Club is Park City's only four-club one membership community presenting an incomparable collection of mountain, Main Street, backcountry and country club destinations.

