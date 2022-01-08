ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamas, UT

House hunt Kamas: See what’s on the market now

Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 1 day ago

(Kamas, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kamas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDtfa_0dgPUnjO00

11283 N Shoreline Court, Hideout, 84036

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,995,000 | Townhouse | 3,448 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Incredible panoramic views of Deer Valley and the Jordanelle reservoir, highly upgraded, custom flooring ,custom tile backsplashes in all bathrooms ,electronic blinds,, wool carpeting and designer drapes. Custom closets with pantry and laundry room by 'Closet Butler' .Main level features a gourmet kitchen with a waterfall edged island, floor to ceiling stone around the linear fireplace. full glass folding doors to enjoy the outdoor living on the deck. This corner lot has incredible space to the left of the unit and also behind the unit for maximum privacy. Master suite is upstairs with a huge shower and custom walk in closet. Lower level offer 3 bedrooms with two full baths , and a beautiful office with an additional fireplace. The flex space has been a game room in this home but is fully equipped for a media room if so desired. Home is dual zoned, speakers throughout with sonos system water softener and control 4 unit . 15 min to downtown Park City for skiing and entertainment.

For open house information, contact Lisa Blake, Bald Eagle Realty at 435-659-1175

Copyright © 2022 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12102265)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC6qE_0dgPUnjO00

4055 S Riverview Drive, Woodland, 84036

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,795,000 | 3,879 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Dream big and be at one with nature in this beautiful, 4 bedroom/4 bathroom home with a loft suite that includes a bathroom and balcony with views of the Wasatch Back, this 3879 SF log home is situated on 5.74 acres which backs up to the upper Provo River in Woodland, Utah. Built to last from Montana logs, the home enjoys commanding views of the surrounding mountains from the upper bench of the property. Stroll from the house, by two streams and a fishing pond to the Upper Provo River to enjoy fly fishing or jump in the Razor and savor the riverside feel of the back acreage. This meticulously maintained home was completely sanded, sealed, fully chinked, and reroofed in 2018. Enjoy the beautifully crafted stone wood burning fireplace with insert that has a fan that heats the great room. Listen to the sound of the river from the main floor Master Bedroom which opens onto a redwood deck with hot tub and mountain views. Stretch out in the fully finished basement with great room that can accompany a pool table, TV and other games, and offers a kitchenette, oversize bedroom, office, 2nd laundry room and a fantastic large private cold storage room with shelving that can be used in a multitude of ways. Three RV hook-ups adds room for guests on the property. Over 50 beautifully maintained Spruce trees provide and create a park-like setting. This home and property has had just one owner, whose attention to detail is evident through the home and acreage. There's abundant irrigation water, and the basement is wired for a generator. There are two 12' X 16' sheds to store toys and equipment. A deluxe chicken condo provides a happy place to raise chickens and enjoy fresh eggs. A playground grade swing set, and a hot tub provide outdoor fun.Designed with convenience in mind, the home includes a basement entrance from the lower level, ample storage, and outdoor space bordered with custom metal railing. This property is truly a gem.

For open house information, contact Gina M Luke, BHHS Utah Properties - Heber at 435-654-5111

Copyright © 2022 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12104073)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxYdv_0dgPUnjO00

11455 N Vantage Lane, Hideout, 84036

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,620,000 | Townhouse | 4,011 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Alta 2 Floor Plan

For open house information, contact Mandy Greenwood, Vision Real Estate Park City at 435-615-0439

Copyright © 2022 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12100845)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gy8e_0dgPUnjO00

4001 E Coopers Hawk Loop, Kamas, 84036

4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,675,000 | 3,377 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The newest home offering at Talisker Club's Tuhaye community - Whispering Hawk homes ranging from 2,700 to 3,281 square feet. These single-family cabin homes offer modern mountain architecture with open floorplans for abundant natural light and easy entertaining. With three and four en-suite bedrooms and plenty of room to gather with family and friends, the homes are set before expansive Uinta National Forest and Tuhaye private golf course views. Enjoy convenient access to Talisker Club's Tuhaye clubhouse with opening of the new Kids Resort Pool and the premiere of the new Moondance Park Pavilion - complete with a winter ice skating rink and a summer sports court, activities field-playground as well as on-going family activities and events. Talisker Club is Park City's only four-club one membership community presenting an incomparable collection of mountain, Main Street, backcountry and country club destinations.

For open house information, contact Michael Canzano, BHHS Utah Properties - SV at 435-649-7171

Copyright © 2022 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12104532)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Park City, UT
Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
State
Montana State
City
Kamas, UT
Park City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complete Market#Toys#Housing List#House#Jordanelle#Bald Eagle Realty#Sf
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
21
Followers
327
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy