House hunt Clay Center: See what’s on the market now

(Clay Center, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clay Center will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

103 7Th Street, Wakefield, 67487 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Don't miss this great home that's ready for its new owners! This home is located near Milford Lake in the quiet town of Wakefield. This spacious 2000sf home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with an open floor plan! The main floor has an updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and natural daylight. The master suite, living and dining area, second bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room are located on the main floor. Relax or BBQ outside in the large yard or on the spacious deck with a view of the lake that is great for entertaining. The finished basement has another bedroom, a bathroom, a second living area that could be used as a fourth bedroom, and lots of storage. This home also features a 2-car garage. Located close to shops, dining, and less than 20 minutes from Fort Riley! Call Alison Snow with Keller Williams One Legacy Partners, LLC to view this home at 785-284-8810.

For open house information, contact Alison Snow, K.W. One Legacy Partners at 785-246-8075

1010 11Th Street, Clay Center, 67432 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Attractive Well-Maintained Bi-level home has so many wonderful features. Home was remodeled in 2015/2016. Has 4 bedrooms (2 non-conforming), LVT flooring through-out, Farmhouse sink, eat in kitchen w/island, nice size rooms, storage room, shop area and walk out basement. Outside features new roof on home / screen patio area & gutters in 03/2021, Vinyl siding, new sewer line, wood privacy fence with double gate for easy access to backyard, storage shed (12.4 X 8.4) and screened in Porch/Patio area (17.10 X 18). This is a home you definitely won't want to miss. Call Theresa with North Central Kansas Real Estate to see this home today at 785-447-3380.

For open house information, contact Theresa Charbonneau, North Central Kansas Real Estate at 785-447-3380