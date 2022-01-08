On the hunt for a home in Antlers? These houses are on the market

(Antlers, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Antlers than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

420982 E 1930 Road, Antlers, 74523 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This lovely three bedroom, one bathroom move-in ready home lies just outside of Antlers' city limits yet is ideally located within mere minutes of its shopping and dining conveniences. On this spacious acre, outdoor amenities include a fenced back yard, an attached carport for parking needs, an RV shed, an in-ground storm shelter, and a variety of mature shade trees. Enjoy the benefit of not having a neighbor in sight. This is affordable country living at its finest and isn't expected to last long!

183139 N 4170, Antlers, 74557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Enjoy the tranquility of living on 8 lush rolling acres just minutes from campgrounds. Spacious 2007 Refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath Solitaire double wide features covered porches, metal roof, central air, gas heat, gutters that collect water to flow to the 3 2500 gallon water tanks (No Water Bills) & 500 gallon propane tank. Home is being sold with all of the appliances, furniture & seller is providing a home warranty. Perfect opportunity to have temporary housing while you build your dream home.

707 3Rd Street, Antlers, 74523 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great opportunity to own a sizable home with two workshop/storage buildings, covered parking, and a huge yard with a fenced portion for pets! Two bedrooms were combined into one so there is now one large bedroom, a small one and an add-on currently with a den that could be used for additional bedroom space, a private bath with a single shower, utility room, and an unfinished bathroom/utility room. Home also has a full bath for guests, living, dining and kitchen. Minor updating will make this a real gem!

E 412835 1904Th Rd, Antlers, 74523 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,628 Square Feet | Built in 1979

19 acres and a pond, with timber and multiple grass openings and a large 5 bed room 3 bath home, a storm shelter, a gazebo and small shop. This home has 2628 sqft. and has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main part of the home and another two bedrooms and one bath in the attached mother in law suite. This is a nice brick ranch style home in a private country setting, that is only a few miles out of Antlers. In the current market this kind of property is hard to find. Call me soon to set up your private viewing.

