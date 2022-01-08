ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antlers, OK

On the hunt for a home in Antlers? These houses are on the market

Antlers Digest
Antlers Digest
 1 day ago

(Antlers, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Antlers than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

420982 E 1930 Road, Antlers, 74523

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This lovely three bedroom, one bathroom move-in ready home lies just outside of Antlers' city limits yet is ideally located within mere minutes of its shopping and dining conveniences. On this spacious acre, outdoor amenities include a fenced back yard, an attached carport for parking needs, an RV shed, an in-ground storm shelter, and a variety of mature shade trees. Enjoy the benefit of not having a neighbor in sight. This is affordable country living at its finest and isn't expected to last long!

For open house information, contact Taylor Cushman, Babcock Real Estate at 580-317-3790

183139 N 4170, Antlers, 74557

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Enjoy the tranquility of living on 8 lush rolling acres just minutes from campgrounds. Spacious 2007 Refurbished 3 bedroom 2 bath Solitaire double wide features covered porches, metal roof, central air, gas heat, gutters that collect water to flow to the 3 2500 gallon water tanks (No Water Bills) & 500 gallon propane tank. Home is being sold with all of the appliances, furniture & seller is providing a home warranty. Perfect opportunity to have temporary housing while you build your dream home.

For open house information, contact Clay Cecil, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

707 3Rd Street, Antlers, 74523

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great opportunity to own a sizable home with two workshop/storage buildings, covered parking, and a huge yard with a fenced portion for pets! Two bedrooms were combined into one so there is now one large bedroom, a small one and an add-on currently with a den that could be used for additional bedroom space, a private bath with a single shower, utility room, and an unfinished bathroom/utility room. Home also has a full bath for guests, living, dining and kitchen. Minor updating will make this a real gem!

For open house information, contact Taylor Cushman, Babcock Real Estate at 580-317-3790

E 412835 1904Th Rd, Antlers, 74523

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,628 Square Feet | Built in 1979

19 acres and a pond, with timber and multiple grass openings and a large 5 bed room 3 bath home, a storm shelter, a gazebo and small shop. This home has 2628 sqft. and has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main part of the home and another two bedrooms and one bath in the attached mother in law suite. This is a nice brick ranch style home in a private country setting, that is only a few miles out of Antlers. In the current market this kind of property is hard to find. Call me soon to set up your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Chandler, United Country / Caldwell Real Estate at 580-326-7767

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Home #Country Living #Housing List
