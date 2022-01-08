ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, GA

Check out these homes on the Manchester market now

 1 day ago

(Manchester, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manchester. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

777 Mountain Ridge Dr, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,452 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This 2 story immaculate kept mountain home is move-in-ready. Unique brick floors on the main level with hardwood and tile floors in the remainder of the home make this 3 BR 2.5 BA a must see. The backyard overlooks the city of Manchester. This home is located on 2.3 wooded acres. The kitchen features breakfast bar with adjoining breakfast room, complete with wall to wall windows to enhance the beautiful view. Enjoy relaxing in the cozy den with built-in cabinets and gas logs.

900 Mountain Ridge Drive, Manchester, 31816

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in None

Inside house offers master bedroom on main level with 20 drawer built in dresser and brand new updated bath room; Living room/Dining room area has wood burning insert which heats the house good during winter; From the two bedrooms upstairs there is a great view overlooking living room and dining room; a Jack and Jill bathroom separates the two bedrooms; With strong offer, owners will leave appliances in Kitchen which includes combination microwave and vent hood; Basement is 858 square feet that houses the washer and dryer and has plenty of storage space and place for office; Also there is an entrance to basement from back yard/pool area;

311 Walker Avenue, Manchester, 31816

4 Beds 2 Baths | $46,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1978

INVESTORS SPECIAL!! This duplex (possible quadplex) is a great investment opportunity !! Each side offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath with an unfinished basement that has potential for 2 additional units that can be entered from the rear of the building. Close to Schools, Restaurants, and Shopping. Large lot for possible expansion! Sold As Is.

117 W 3Rd Street, Manchester, 31816

6 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,466 Square Feet | Built in None

Absolutely stunning !!!! Built in 1925 this magnificent home has 4466 square feet with 6 large bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been remodeled and has granite countertops and stainless steel double ovens and dishwasher. A charming breakfast area is off the kitchen and there is also a dining room off the living room. There are several areas in the home that could be home office space, library or sitting area. Master bedroom is on the main level with a garden tub in the master bath. Upstairs has 5 bedrooms with an additional area that would make an adorable nursery or dressing room. The home also has a carport off the kitchen and a double garage out back. A super cute building would make a wonderful guest house, potting shed or playhouse. This is one of a kind and all within walking distance of downtown Manchester. Make this your home or a perfect bed and breakfast.

