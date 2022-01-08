Top homes for sale in Williams

(Williams, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williams will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

436 E San Marcos Road, Williams, 86046 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Mobile Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1992

With great access off Hwy 64 and State Land across the street, this 1.07 acre parcel is what you've been waiting for! As you enter the gate you pull into a turnaround driveway that takes you to a 2 Bed 1 Bath home surrounded by Juniper trees. This mountain home is just waiting for you to put your own touch on it! Property to be Sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Devin McNelly, Realty One Group, Mountain Desert at 928-774-3392

669 Brookline Loop, Williams, 86046 2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Ready to move in. In Country Club, Williams next to Elephant Rocks Golf Course located in Beautiful Highland Meadow Place. This cottage style home 1475 sq ft home, with attached two-car garage, has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath is calling you to come take a look. Both bedrooms have its own full bath, master bed room has great size with vaulted ceilings leads you to the outside patio. The small powder room is perfect for visitors to the home. The vaulted 9-foot ceilings and open floor plan gives the home a large feel. The spacious kitchen overlooks the living room and full of cabinets, with stainless steel appliances and the perfect dining nook with large windows.

For open house information, contact Bimal S Patel, Bankers Real Estate at 928-635-4404

2762 W Highland Meadows Drive, Williams, 86046 4 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Own this gorgeous new build in the heart of Highland Meadows. Constructed by Mountain Town Homes, LLC. This home features soaring living room ceilings, 3 car attached garage, premium finishes, real wood floors, split floor plan, huge kitchen, and so much more. Hurry! There is still time for buyer to make selections like cabinets, countertops, flooring, tile and fixtures! Projected completion date is January, 2022.

For open house information, contact Timothy Shinkle, Core Realty Professionals at 928-607-0407

7324 E Jolly Rogue Lane, Williams, 86046 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,986 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Charming Cabin Retreat! Nestled amongst gorgeous Ponderosa Pines. This home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Living room and family/game room. Covered deck. Two car garage. Sherwood Forest Estates is located between Flagstaff and Williams, close to lakes, forest, hiking, the Deer Farm, Bearizona and the Grand Canyon..

For open house information, contact Carla M Pavlik, Coldwell Banker Northland at 928-526-5309