Check out these homes on the Ocean View market now

(Ocean View, DE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ocean View than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

27584 South Nicklaus Avenue #10, Millsboro, 19966 4 Beds 5 Baths | $699,000 | Condominium | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 2005

4BR, 4.5 BA condo in The Peninsula.

For open house information, contact Tyson Mayers, NextHome Tomorrow Realty at 302-841-0755

37004 Beach Club Avenue, Ocean View, 19970 5 Beds 4 Baths | $546,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ellerbe is a stunning two-story home featuring 2,814 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. Enter the home into the flex room perfect as a formal dining space, home office or childrens play area. A large modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the informal dining area and living room. Conveniently located on the first floor, the owners suite is complete with your own bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs the large loft area and additional four bedrooms provides enough space for everyone to rest and relax before a fun day at the beach!

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

37898 Eagle Ln #345, Selbyville, 19975 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Townhouse | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1989

At this price point, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything better. Low Delaware taxes and only a few short miles to the Fenwick Island/Ocean City beach area. Amenity-packed Mallard Lakes includes jog/walking path, volleyball, shuffleboard, horseshoes, community Piers for crabbing, playground, two Pools, Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, and more. Well cared for and never rented, this townhome offers an open floor plan with a 3 season room overlooking the wildlife sanctuary lake. Upstairs boast two spacious bedrooms with large closets and views of the lake. A full bathroom with lots of natural light from skylight, deep soaking tub for relaxing after a day at the beach. Video tour link above.

For open house information, contact Mary Rice, Engel & Volkers Ocean City at 410-520-4555

35077 Old Orchard Ave, Ocean View, 19970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $526,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in None

The Dover is the best in single-level living! This 1,958 square foot ranch home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and a flex room! The private flex room is perfect as a home office, formal dining room or playroom for kids. The kitchen is open to the dining area and family room making it a great home for entertaining. Relax in the spacious owners suite which features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Maximize your time outdoors while enjoying the covered porch!

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware