ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks, WA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Forks

Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Forks, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Forks. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Kwok_0dgPUffa00

1171 Big Pine Way, Forks, 98331

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,778 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Established short term rental property offered as a turnkey business, with expansion opportunities. Contemporary owner's residence is nestled among the trees yet within the city limits. You’ll find comfort in the design with two fireplaces, a great room, and covered porch; ideal for entertaining guests. Includes duplex with kitchenette, yurt built for Mick Dodge, a rustic cabin, outdoor kitchen, plus the outdoor shower are just some of the thoughtful amenities. Additionally, a heated shop and 8 campsites.

For open house information, contact Daniel Erickson, Town & Country at 360-683-6000

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351786)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TT4aR_0dgPUffa00

131 Elk Valley, Forks, 98331

4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Beautifully renovated home in a truly Northwest setting. Spend time at the Calawah River or trek the Hoh Rain Forest then come home to a cozy fire or refreshments on the deck. This split level home was designed with family in mind featuring living room, kitchen, and master/guest bedrooms upstairs; office, family room, and additional bedrooms downstairs. With plenty of room for kids and pets to run, gardening space, and large garage/shop this is a place for outdoor enthusiasts and perfect for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Andrea Gilles, Professional Real Estate at 360-683-3564

Copyright © 2022 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351103)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Forks, WA
City
Home, WA
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Forest#Housing List#Wa#Town Country#Professional Real Estate
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Forks Dispatch

Forks Dispatch

Forks, WA
37
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy