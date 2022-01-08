Take a look at these homes on the market in Forks
(Forks, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Forks. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Established short term rental property offered as a turnkey business, with expansion opportunities. Contemporary owner's residence is nestled among the trees yet within the city limits. You’ll find comfort in the design with two fireplaces, a great room, and covered porch; ideal for entertaining guests. Includes duplex with kitchenette, yurt built for Mick Dodge, a rustic cabin, outdoor kitchen, plus the outdoor shower are just some of the thoughtful amenities. Additionally, a heated shop and 8 campsites.
For open house information, contact Daniel Erickson, Town & Country at 360-683-6000
Beautifully renovated home in a truly Northwest setting. Spend time at the Calawah River or trek the Hoh Rain Forest then come home to a cozy fire or refreshments on the deck. This split level home was designed with family in mind featuring living room, kitchen, and master/guest bedrooms upstairs; office, family room, and additional bedrooms downstairs. With plenty of room for kids and pets to run, gardening space, and large garage/shop this is a place for outdoor enthusiasts and perfect for entertaining.
For open house information, contact Andrea Gilles, Professional Real Estate at 360-683-3564
Comments / 0