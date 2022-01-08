Take a look at these homes on the market in Ladysmith

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

W7658 County Road D, Conrath, 54731 0 Bed 1 Bath | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in None

Awesome waterfront property on Main Creek which flows to Lake Holcombe. 30 private acres could be used to build your dream home or a vacation cabin with 1500' of frontage. Parcel could be broken up, if desired. Call for more information.

1013 W 5Th Street, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Peacefully set back from the street and nestled in a private, picturesque wooded setting. This storybook home boasts views of the Flambeau River. The layout is designed for easy living and entertaining. The main floor laundry/mudroom connects the home's 3 car attached garage. The kitchen and dining area open up to a great room perfect for entertainment, recreation, and relaxation. These living areas all have an inspiring outlook over the river. Additionally, the home has received a modern, energy-efficient reinvention.

1019 E Devine Avenue, Bruce, 54819 2 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Tucked back in the woods of a quiet neighborhood sits this 2 bedroom 2 bath home. This manufactured home has an open concept and features an oversized master bedroom with an attached bath. With some TLC this cozy home could be just what you have been looking for. Property is Bank owned and being sold "As-Is."

10310 Fairview Road, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Looking for a Country Home at an affordable price?! Very nice three bedroom raised ranch. Enjoy the walkout finished basement and tuck under attached garage. Located on a level 2.9 acre lot with large yard and blacktop road. Close to the Chippewa River! Watch the wildlife right outside your front door. Home will need a new roof but had many updates approximately 5yrs ago. New laminate flooring, water heater, furnace, drilled well and waterline to home.

