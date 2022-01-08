ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladysmith, WI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Ladysmith

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 1 day ago

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFeXD_0dgPUemr00

W7658 County Road D, Conrath, 54731

0 Bed 1 Bath | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in None

Awesome waterfront property on Main Creek which flows to Lake Holcombe. 30 private acres could be used to build your dream home or a vacation cabin with 1500' of frontage. Parcel could be broken up, if desired. Call for more information.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL ZURFLUH, ZURFLUH REALTY INC. at 715-424-1500

Copyright © 2022 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-1503872)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPyGI_0dgPUemr00

1013 W 5Th Street, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Peacefully set back from the street and nestled in a private, picturesque wooded setting. This storybook home boasts views of the Flambeau River. The layout is designed for easy living and entertaining. The main floor laundry/mudroom connects the home's 3 car attached garage. The kitchen and dining area open up to a great room perfect for entertainment, recreation, and relaxation. These living areas all have an inspiring outlook over the river. Additionally, the home has received a modern, energy-efficient reinvention.

For open house information, contact Alison Kempen, CB Northern Escape/Ladysmith at 715-532-7300

Copyright © 2022 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1559907)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYeRi_0dgPUemr00

1019 E Devine Avenue, Bruce, 54819

2 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Tucked back in the woods of a quiet neighborhood sits this 2 bedroom 2 bath home. This manufactured home has an open concept and features an oversized master bedroom with an attached bath. With some TLC this cozy home could be just what you have been looking for. Property is Bank owned and being sold "As-Is."

For open house information, contact Alison Kempen, CB Northern Escape/Ladysmith at 715-532-7300

Copyright © 2022 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1559978)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLo8k_0dgPUemr00

10310 Fairview Road, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Looking for a Country Home at an affordable price?! Very nice three bedroom raised ranch. Enjoy the walkout finished basement and tuck under attached garage. Located on a level 2.9 acre lot with large yard and blacktop road. Close to the Chippewa River! Watch the wildlife right outside your front door. Home will need a new roof but had many updates approximately 5yrs ago. New laminate flooring, water heater, furnace, drilled well and waterline to home.

For open house information, contact Alison Kempen, CB Northern Escape/Ladysmith at 715-532-7300

Copyright © 2022 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557360)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Ladysmith, WI
Ladysmith, WI
Business
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Water Heater#Housing List#Zurfluh Realty Inc#Tlc#Bank
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
45
Followers
361
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy