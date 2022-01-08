ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

On the hunt for a home in Norton? These houses are on the market

Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 1 day ago

(Norton, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GusWf_0dgPUc1P00

201 Southwest Harris Street, Coeburn, 24230

3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Check out this nice affordable home with a fenced in yard, convenient to downtown Coeburn and Rt. 58. This home has hardwood floors with 3 bedrooms, 1 BA with 1418 square feet of living space. Add to that a 280 square foot sun room that overlooks the back yard. A large living room with a gas fireplace makes for a nice space for family enjoyment. New windows and new siding were added in 2018. Need an extra bathroom? This home has a room off the master bedroom that was converted from a small bedroom to a huge walkin closet, that could easily be converted into a master bath and still leave room for a walkin closet. Lots of possibilities! Schedule your showing today! Subject to E&O, information pulled from public records, buyers agents should confirm all information.

For open house information, contact ROBIN DOTSON, RIDGEVIEW REAL ESTATE at 276-328-0055

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9931750)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6i0G_0dgPUc1P00

1718 Valleyview Drive, Big Stone Gap, 24219

4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,183 Square Feet | Built in 1974

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 3183 sq.ft. 2 story brick and wood home with large attached garage in Lower Danberry Heights Subdivision. Large deck off kitchen, dining area. Remodeled in 2008. Brick fireplace with gas logs in den/study. Metal roof, heat pump, public water and sewer, paved driveway. Back on the market due to buyers not pursuing financing! Priced to sell.

For open house information, contact BRENDA HILL, APPALACHIAN REALTY EXECUTIVES, LLC at 276-523-2635

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-414817)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUCct_0dgPUc1P00

5990 Powell River Road, Norton, 24273

4 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 2008

PERFECT MOUNTAIN HOME IN A COUNTRY SETTING WITH WONDERFUL PRIVACY!! Over 3000 sq ft of living space with beautiful woodwork throughout the entire home. This exceptionally well-built home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, additional storage in the loft area of the house and garage, two heat pumps (one for upstairs and one for down), vented gas-log fireplace in the living room, floor trusses and interior walls well insulated for sound reduction, three 50-gallon water heaters, Underground Utilities, 2-car garage with pet wash area, 6+ acres with a small creek on three sides. Also included is a detached commercial shop with a wood-burning furnace and plenty of storage for all your toys. Enter the property across a bridge with steel I-Beams and enjoy the solitude of all this place has to offer. Information taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. APPOINTMENT AND PRE-APPROVAL REQUIRED**PLEASE ALLOW 48-HR NOTICE!! ***PETS ON PREMISES***

For open house information, contact RANDY WAMPLER, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9925761)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09X012_0dgPUc1P00

12408 Edna Road, Coeburn, 24230

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1997

GREAT HOUSE! GREAT LOCATION! GREAT PRICE! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, split level home with full basement will not last long. Sitting in the heart of Southwest Virginia it includes New Heat Pump, New Laminate Flooring, New Doors, all New Appliances and is MOVE-IN READY!! This property with almost an half-acre level yard has an above ground pool. If interested, the egg-laying chickens complete with chicken coop may be included. Nearby Guest River Gorge, Jefferson National Forrest, Clinch River, and Spearhead Trails will delight if you are an outdoor enthusiast. Information taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. VERY SPECIAL!! Book your private tour--please allow 24-hr notice.

For open house information, contact RANDY WAMPLER, RE/MAX CAVALIERS at 276-321-7010

Copyright © 2022 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9930059)

