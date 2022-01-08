Top homes for sale in Cave Junction

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction News Beat
(Cave Junction, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cave Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

220 Glendon Road, Kerby, 97531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Country living not far from the city of Grants Pass. Really nice 2018 3 bedroom, 2 bath, double wide. The home features an open floor plan, a large kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, lots of counter space and tiled back splash , appliances included, even the washer, dryer & furniture. The primary bath features a step-in tile shower and a spacious double vanity. Also included are various items, ie blocks and drainpipe to finish the retaining wall, the push mower, fencing for the garden, and more. The home is on city water but there is a well for irrigation. Buyer to do their due diligence. The previous owners had horses on this 1.33 acre property.

5737 Rockydale Road, Cave Junction, 97523

2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fabulous vacation retreat or starter home on the Illinois river. Dream of owning a log home on a river?? Here it is. Built in 2006 this log home offers vaulted ceiling, 2 bedrooms 1 bath ,granite kitchen counter and stainless appliances. Property gently slopes down to the river. Property sits back off the road. Beautiful mountain views and the property is nicely treed. Plenty of room for a garden, animals or what ever your heart desires.

117 Sanger Lane, Cave Junction, 97523

2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Fantastic better than new home in a great neighborhood! Vaulted ceiling great room has sparkling kitchen overlooking the spacious living room and separate dining room. The kitchen features tasteful tile counter tops and white custom cabinets with all kitchen appliances included. Split bedroom floorplan, with an office that could easily be a third bedroom, plus an additional fully finished sunroom with 153 sq ft (per assessor). Finished garage, raised beds, and all this in a perfect package for easy living! All information is deemed to be reliable but not verified; anyone considering purchasing this property should perform their own investigation into the uses and condition of the property.

501 Arrowhead Drive, O'Brien, 97534

2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Peaceful ranch style setting for 2 family living in the Illinois Valley. 2 bed 2 bath manufactured home features multiple covered decks, open floor plan and spacious master with multiple walk in closets. Detached ADU requires finish work to suite family or as a guest oasis. 2 carports and additional outbuilding could be used as a shop or storage. This property boasts mature trees, a grand treehouse and multiple cleared areas for additional parking and/or RV storage. Well produces 20+ gpm per the seller. Seller may carry to qualified buyer with substantial down. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

