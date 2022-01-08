House hunt Manistique: See what’s on the market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Manistique, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manistique will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2510 S Carlson, Manistique, 49854

4 Beds 2 Baths | $336,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This sprawling Hunter’s Paradise sits on 280 acres of diverse Upper Peninsula wilderness, and boasts a dreamy cabin with all the amenities one could ever ask for. The massive property is connected via a vast system of trails connecting 6 different hunting zones. Each zone is equipped with it’s own shooting lane, food plot, and heated deer blind (propane stove). The land is diverse, and on it you’ll find an attractive mix of hardwoods, evergreens, sandy high ground ridges, lower marsh areas, ponds, and streams. The wildlife here is very active, and many trophy bucks have been harvested from the land. Deer, bear, and grouse have been spotted recently, and the past proven hunting success bodes well for the lucky buyer who will purchase this property. A spacious and bright cabin with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths will make for a peaceful retreat after a long day of outdoor recreation. The cabin features jackpine floors, massive windows, covered front porch, and one of the nicest stoves you’ll ever see in camp!. The 24X70 cabin was built in 2001, with bedroom addition added in 2007, and features a drilled well, septic and drain field, metal roof, Generac generator for on demand power, 20X28 detached garage, massive yard, and scenic pond containing perch that you can fish for. Not only that.. But it comes completely furnished, making it turn key and ready to go! This property could be considered the pinnacle of what every hunter dreams of owning... Make the dream a reality!

For open house information, contact TRAVIS WOOD, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

596 N State, Manistique, 49854

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 2003

For open house information, contact CRAIG POTVIN, UP REALTY at 906-341-6500

8191W Us2, Manistique, 49854

4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,021 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This extraordinary Lake Michigan home with guest house offers stunning waterfront views of Lake Michigan from nearly every room. With a sand beach that stretches for miles just steps away you’ll be captivated by the beauty and charm this home offers. With 150’ of frontage on 1.35 acres and a tree lined winding driveway you’ll experience the feeling of seclusion. As you enter the home you’ll be welcomed into a foyer with ½ bath and a main floor laundry just a few steps away. From there you’ll enter the Great Room and be greeted with an abundance of natural lighting where the kitchen features granite countertops, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with built-in cook top inviting you to gaze at the beauty of Lake Michigan through the vast lakeside windows and french doors while preparing your favorite meals. All this is complemented by porcelain wood finished tile flooring throughout the main area. The Great Room is flanked by a large guest room and Master Suite. Both main floor bedrooms have stylish barn style doors. The Master Suite features a spacious walk-in closet, and bathroom that has a beautiful soaking tub, tile walk-in shower and double vessel sinks. From the Master Suite and Great Room you can access the lakeside deck that stretches the entire length of the home and offers ample outdoor living space to enjoy the long summer days. The walk out level invites you to cozy up in front of the beautiful wood burning stone fireplace in the large family room and offers 2 more guest bedrooms with views of Michigan and a large full bath. The 3 ½ stall garage has plenty of room for your vehicles plus plenty of extra storage. Not only will you have lots of room for family and guests in this 4 bedroom 2 ½ bath home the Guest House offers more comfy living space with it’s Studio Apartment layout, full size kitchen appliances and full bath. It would also make a great rental for added income. This centrally located home is perfect for days trips to Pictured Rocks, Tahquamenon Falls and Fayette State Park not to mention the many fishing lakes and hundreds of acres of State and Federal Forests. Call soon for your private tour of this magnificent Lake Michigan home.

For open house information, contact LYNNE GILES, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

684N Asp, Manistique, 49854

5 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,180 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Charming ranch on the Indian River that checks every box and then some! Situated on 200' of river frontage, this home was built in 2000 and features single story living with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on the ground level. As a bonus, the basement is finished with two additional bedrooms and a full bath. After a long day, relax by the water or retreat to the master suite and enjoy a warm bath in the deep jet tub. You'll stay comfortable all year round with natural gas forced air, central air conditioning and a gas fireplace for those chilly nights. The paved drive leads to an attached and heated three car garage with an additional parking space alongside it, for your camper or trailer. Beautifully manicured and meticulously maintained, this home needs nothing but you! High speed cable internet makes working from home a breeze - all these amenities and only 5 minutes from downtown Manistique! Occupancy not to be given until September 2022.

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

