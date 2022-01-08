Check out these homes for sale in San Augustine now

(San Augustine, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Augustine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

350 Cr 339, San Augustine, 75972 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 2018

If your ready for tranquility and room to roam but don't want to be stuck mowing all weekend then this place is it. The peaceful oil top drive winds down to this newly built custom home sitting on 2+/- acres and is surrounded by national forest. Small front and back yard and a deep creek is a nice stroll through the forest. Hardie plank siding, whole home generac keeps you warm and cozy during any winter power outages. Custom cabinets, stained concrete flooring, large pantry, custom soaker tub with jets and lights, huge master shower, there are just too many details to list. An additional 38 acres used for hay and cattle is available along with a rented farmhouse, hay barn and pole barn for sale with primary residence if you want more. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Brandy Smart, Allman Company at 409-698-3338

6007 State Hwy 103, Bronson, 75930 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1991

6007 SH 103 Bronson, Tx. --- Beautiful country setting with brick home sitting on approx. 20.50 acres with a pond in the Rosevine community. Home is about 1815 sq. ft. and is a 3-bedroom 2 bath with an open concept and attached carport. Home has tile floors, fireplace, large kitchen area, storeroom and so much more. Outside is a patio area, couple of storage buildings, barns and other buildings. Property is mostly fenced with an asphalt driveway. Bring the family and livestock and enjoy this great little piece of property. Located about 11 miles from town.

For open house information, contact Sheilah Martin, A Real Estate Connection at 409-787-4536

1283 Cr 150, San Augustine, 75972 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enjoy tranquil country living on this incredible 8+ acres! This 4 bed 2 bath features a family room with a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace and large windows that fill the space with plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen boasts beautiful cabinets and a bay window overlooking the pond! First floor master oasis and the second level offers 3 beds1 bath! The outside features front & back covered porches, amazing landscape with mature trees, detached garage, fenced in back yard, large pole barn and a chicken coop. Relax & enjoy with plenty of visits by the local deer! Won't last!!

For open house information, contact Kaye Kaye Smith, Legacy Real Estate Group at 936-632-3211

845 S El Camino Crossing, San Augustine, 75972 3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Historic San Augustine is calling you! Fixer Upper with GREAT Potential! Highway frontage, outside city limits. Larger rooms, large carport, brick, on pier and beam foundation.

For open house information, contact Laura Butler Rowe, Century 21 Action Team at 936-598-6157