ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Check out these homes for sale in San Augustine now

San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 1 day ago

(San Augustine, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Augustine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kh6lb_0dgPUUuT00

350 Cr 339, San Augustine, 75972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 2018

If your ready for tranquility and room to roam but don't want to be stuck mowing all weekend then this place is it. The peaceful oil top drive winds down to this newly built custom home sitting on 2+/- acres and is surrounded by national forest. Small front and back yard and a deep creek is a nice stroll through the forest. Hardie plank siding, whole home generac keeps you warm and cozy during any winter power outages. Custom cabinets, stained concrete flooring, large pantry, custom soaker tub with jets and lights, huge master shower, there are just too many details to list. An additional 38 acres used for hay and cattle is available along with a rented farmhouse, hay barn and pole barn for sale with primary residence if you want more. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Brandy Smart, Allman Company at 409-698-3338

Copyright © 2022 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-203832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uI4uQ_0dgPUUuT00

6007 State Hwy 103, Bronson, 75930

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1991

6007 SH 103 Bronson, Tx. --- Beautiful country setting with brick home sitting on approx. 20.50 acres with a pond in the Rosevine community. Home is about 1815 sq. ft. and is a 3-bedroom 2 bath with an open concept and attached carport. Home has tile floors, fireplace, large kitchen area, storeroom and so much more. Outside is a patio area, couple of storage buildings, barns and other buildings. Property is mostly fenced with an asphalt driveway. Bring the family and livestock and enjoy this great little piece of property. Located about 11 miles from town.

For open house information, contact Sheilah Martin, A Real Estate Connection at 409-787-4536

Copyright © 2022 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-204162)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30We1S_0dgPUUuT00

1283 Cr 150, San Augustine, 75972

4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enjoy tranquil country living on this incredible 8+ acres! This 4 bed 2 bath features a family room with a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fireplace and large windows that fill the space with plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen boasts beautiful cabinets and a bay window overlooking the pond! First floor master oasis and the second level offers 3 beds1 bath! The outside features front & back covered porches, amazing landscape with mature trees, detached garage, fenced in back yard, large pole barn and a chicken coop. Relax & enjoy with plenty of visits by the local deer! Won't last!!

For open house information, contact Kaye Kaye Smith, Legacy Real Estate Group at 936-632-3211

Copyright © 2022 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-203997)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qe2T1_0dgPUUuT00

845 S El Camino Crossing, San Augustine, 75972

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Historic San Augustine is calling you! Fixer Upper with GREAT Potential! Highway frontage, outside city limits. Larger rooms, large carport, brick, on pier and beam foundation.

For open house information, contact Laura Butler Rowe, Century 21 Action Team at 936-598-6157

Copyright © 2022 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-203830)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronson, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
San Augustine, TX
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Barns#Housing List#Allman Company
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
52
Followers
302
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy