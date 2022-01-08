ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Check out these Concordia homes on the market

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 1 day ago

(Concordia, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Concordia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMiVh_0dgPUT1k00

509 Archer, Concordia, 66901

4 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Spacious two story home! 4 bedrooms and 1 bath, with 1,474 sqft of living space there is plenty room for the family. This home includes a large living room, dining room, kitchen, shower/tub combo, hardwood and carpet floors, alley access with parking and central heat and air.

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11041322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12y19e_0dgPUT1k00

1201 Hill, Concordia, 66901

4 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice starter home or family home!! Spacious family room and basement family room! Huge Lot, 2 car detached garage. Beautiful walkout basement . 2 Bedrooms upper level with a huge Master bedroom. Full Bath up and down. Large Family room in basement. Non-conforming bedroom in the basement. Large deck off the side goes down to the entrance of the walkout basement. Great home for a family!

For open house information, contact Laura Krier, EXP Realty LLC at 913-845-6767

Copyright © 2022 Salina Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBRKS-201129)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WPI0_0dgPUT1k00

336 E 5Th, Concordia, 66901

6 Beds 3 Baths | $46,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,237 Square Feet | Built in 1887

6 Bed, 3 Bath home has plenty of room for the family! Currently rented and generating income. Call Brice for more details!

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11007911)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrzLL_0dgPUT1k00

417 Valley, Concordia, 66901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $32,500 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 720 sqft of living space.

For open house information, contact Brice Bowers, Bowers Land And Home Realty LLC at 785-243-5365

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11032874)

See more property details

Comments / 0

