Check out these Concordia homes on the market

(Concordia, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Concordia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

509 Archer, Concordia, 66901 4 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Spacious two story home! 4 bedrooms and 1 bath, with 1,474 sqft of living space there is plenty room for the family. This home includes a large living room, dining room, kitchen, shower/tub combo, hardwood and carpet floors, alley access with parking and central heat and air.

1201 Hill, Concordia, 66901 4 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Nice starter home or family home!! Spacious family room and basement family room! Huge Lot, 2 car detached garage. Beautiful walkout basement . 2 Bedrooms upper level with a huge Master bedroom. Full Bath up and down. Large Family room in basement. Non-conforming bedroom in the basement. Large deck off the side goes down to the entrance of the walkout basement. Great home for a family!

336 E 5Th, Concordia, 66901 6 Beds 3 Baths | $46,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,237 Square Feet | Built in 1887

6 Bed, 3 Bath home has plenty of room for the family! Currently rented and generating income. Call Brice for more details!

417 Valley, Concordia, 66901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $32,500 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 Bed, 1 Bath, 720 sqft of living space.

