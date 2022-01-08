Tonopah-curious? These homes are on the market

(Tonopah, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tonopah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

53621 W Baseline Road, Tonopah, 85354 2 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Mobile Home | 972 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Want privacy and no HOA?? Well this checks all the boxes! This home on 1 acre of flat land. This property has probably the best view you will ever see of the gorgeous Harquahala Mountains. It looks like something straight out of a John Ford movie. This beautiful almost new has been very gently lived in and is super clean and move in ready! Nice covered front porch to admire those amazing views! Covered carport, and awesome back deck for entertaining and enjoying the sunsets. There is also a shipping container for additional storage.

38426 W Buckeye Road, Tonopah, 85354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Mobile Home | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2021

No appraisal waiver requiredWow! what a location, Close to paved Salome Hwy , Great Mountain Views Brand New Home Under Construction. Must see, (2280 Sq ft.) great floor plan, 4 bedroom 2 baths, open large family and living areas with a great kitchen and 9 feet flat ceilings family home with one-acre land. Huge open Family, Living room and huge kitchen with separate dining area. Kitchen: Nice island, upgraded appliances, upgraded contemporary Oak pkg. cabinets (see options more details) Master Bed and Bath: Upgraded Glamor bath with tub and shower, extra cabinets. Compare the bath with other homes in the market. Concrete front and back patio Energy efficient home3 to 4 weeks completion

35203 W Indian School Road, Tonopah, 85354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Mobile Home | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 2003

40 acres with 2 homes and mountain views. On the property there are covered horse pens, dog kennels, a shop, and tons of storage. Great location off of Indian School Rd.

35013 W Wier Avenue, Tonopah, 85354 2 Beds 2 Baths | $324,998 | Mobile Home | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Home sweet Home and all the privacy you can dream of. Sitting on a 4 acre lot you'll have all the space you could ever use for your toys, pets, to garden, play, entertain, and to spread out. Open floor plan with good sized bedrooms. Hurry and come take a look while it's still available. You won't be disappointed.

