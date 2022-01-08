Check out these Flora homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flora, IL

Flora News Flash
 1 day ago

(Flora, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Flora than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emuvK_0dgPUQNZ00

200 S. 8Th St Se, Clay City, 62824

2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This property feels like home the second you approach the covered front porch! Inviting you in is a spacious covered front porch.Located on the South side of the School! From there you will be impressed with the ample sized living with oversized windows allowing in natural sunlight. The kitchen is adorable, having tasteful backsplash and plenty of cabinets and counter space. A large laundry room is just off the kitchen and leads to the backyard & garage, houses the furnace, washer/dryer hookup, and water heater. From the living room you will enter a cute hallway that has a coat closet and linen closet. The bathroom situated nicely and is spacious. Both bedrooms are located next too and across from the bathroom. Both are nice sized and have ample closet space. There are stylish lights & ceiling fans in the home. The hardwood floors are gorgeous and add to easy care. There is central air and heat in this home. The property is on a corner lot, has alley access and an asphalt driveway on the side to access the garage, which has an concrete floor. From the front porch to the back porch, the perennials, and trees, this home is simply adorable! Room Sizes: Living Room 16.1x11.2, Kitchen 11.4x8.9, Laundry 11.3x7.6, Bed 12x9, Bath 6.8x5, Bed 12x11.2, Garage 14x24, Porch 12x6, Back Porch 8x5

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQJJa_0dgPUQNZ00

343 S 1St Street Se, Clay City, 62824

3 Beds 1 Bath | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This home has curb appeal & so much potential! A spacious 1360 sq ft home on .53 of an acre lot! The Roof, Windows, Furnace, Central AC, Electrical, and kitchen cabinets have been updated. There are still some projects needing done, and some repairs to be completed but, this one has the big ticket items already done. So with a little work you could make this a wonderful home! Rooms are spacious, the living room is huge with great windows and a fireplace. There is a dining room connecting the living room and kitchen. This kitchen has tons of cabinets & counter space, and is big enough for a large table. There is a sliding door just off of the kitchen making cooking out accessible. The bedrooms are all good sized and the bathroom is in a good location. A big laundry room is just off of the kitchen and has enough room to use for additional storage. This yard is huge& beautiful! There are big shade trees in the front yard and a 2 room workshop in the rear of the property (it has a concrete floor). The seller has priced the property reflecting the work needed, this is your opportunity to make this home perfect for you! Room Sizes: Living Room 23.7x15.9, Kitchen 19x11.4, Dining Room 13.9x8.9, Bed 10.8x10.2, Bed 10x13.4, Bed 13.4x12.1, Bath 8x6.1, Laundry 11.5x9.3

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nU9TP_0dgPUQNZ00

727 & 721 W. North Avenue, Flora, 62839

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1,202 Sq. Ft. Home on .36@ +/- corner lot, Spacious Rooms & Updates!!! Timeless touches from the past blend perfectly with comforts of today. Solid wood trim, doors, & Carpet throughout; replacement windows, updated roof, electrical, HVAC, kitchen, bathroom, paint, and flooring!!! Large sweeping rooms & lots of character. This 2 BR, 1BA home features original wood trim, mouldings, panel doors, and turn-of-the century craftsmanship. This Home is in good, solid condition and ready for your personal touches. The home has a welcoming front porch that will invite you into the large living room that is open to the Dining Room. So many windows throughout the home allowing natural light to brighten the home. The perfectly appointed kitchen with plentiful cabinets and counters will give the space needed for chef of the home. The Kitchen is a eat in kitchen complete with a large area for a table & chairs. The full bathroom is completely renovated & enlarged. The bedrooms are both very large and have closets. A mechanical room houses the water heater, furnace, and electric panel. The laundry is in the rear of the home and doubles as a back entry. With the abundant size of the rooms, you can utilize them for what best fits your needs. There is a large garage with concrete floors and over head door and metal roof & siding. Room sizes: Living Room 15.1x15.5 Dining Room 15.5x15.1, Bed 12.7x11.9, Bed 11.6x15.5, Kitchen 13.3x13.6, Bath 10.3x5.6,Laundry 8x10, Mechanical 3.4x7.8, Garage 34x24

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vvc7A_0dgPUQNZ00

1850 Co Hwy 1, Cisne, 62823

6 Beds 2 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 2011

81 acres with 6 bedroom, 2 bath home with walkout basement. 36' x 64' with 9' fore chute detached, insulated garage. 34' x 60' 8 horse stall horse barn with 36' x 40' attached hay/cattle shed. Large fenced in pastures for livestock. 40' x 80' partially insulated shop with 18' x 80' lean to. These buildings were built new in 2011. Also included is a 51' x 520' 20,000 bird commercial chicken layer barn that was built new in 2016. You will want to check out this excellent opportunity to purchase newer homestead on 81 acres with an existing organic chicken layer barn operation that allows chickens to roam in the fenced in pastures. There is plenty of wildlife in the timber on this property as well. Contact listing agent for more details on this rare opportunity.

See more property details

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

