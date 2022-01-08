Red Bud-curious? These homes are on the market

(Red Bud, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Red Bud will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

464 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298 3 Beds 2 Baths | $411,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,117 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Elly" is one of many floor plans offer in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity, tub and separate shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops and adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, generous sized 2-car garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months from start date. Natalie Estates minimum Square Foot requirement is 1400 Sq Ft for 1 story, 2100 Sq Ft for 2 story. Reserve your lot today!

For open house information, contact Raquel Vice, Century 21 Advantage at 281-762-1

3180 State Route 156, Waterloo, 62298 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,993 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Back on the market due to buyer Contingency. BRAND NEW ROOF!!!! Let your DIY creativity flow w/this great opportunity to personalize this one of a kind 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house on 8.10 private acres in Waterloo school district. House features large great room addition with fireplace, built-ins and a wall of windows overlooking your private wooded view! Main Floor also has large hearth room off of dining room with second fire place. Breakfast room walkout to wrap around deck that will need renovating. 3 nice size bedrooms on the main and shared hall bath. Full walkout basement to lower level recreation area that could accommodate a new pool if existing one can't be repaired. Full bath and 4th bedroom w/large walk in closet. Large family room w/rec room, 3rd fireplace & wet bar finish the lower level. Massive shed w/ overhead doors - perfect for projects & toys! Property is fully wooded for low maintenance. House needs work but opportunities like this are few & far between!

For open house information, contact Tammy Hines, Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. at 281-395-9

472 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298 3 Beds 2 Baths | $417,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Drew" is one of many floor plans offer in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity, tub and separate shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops and adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, generous sized 2-car garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months from start date. Natalie Estates minimum Square Foot requirement is 1400 Sq Ft for 1 story, 2100 Sq Ft for 2 story. Reserve your lot today!

For open house information, contact Raquel Vice, Century 21 Advantage at 281-762-1

1114 Castle Green Drive, Waterloo, 62298 4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,334 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing NEW CONSTRUCTION..... This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home , with a 3 car garage is in Country Club Hills! This home has 2234 sq feet! This home has Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the common areas! The beautiful Kitchen includes granite counters! This home has an open floor plan with some Vaulted ceilings!! The bedrooms are spacious and carpeted! Master suite is on the main and master shower is a marble!! Pocket door for master walk in closet. Drop zone and cabinets! Covered 12x12 patio! Appliance allowance! EV Car Charger included. This house is a must see!!

For open house information, contact Tammy Hines, Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. at 281-395-9