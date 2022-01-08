ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud-curious? These homes are on the market

Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 1 day ago

(Red Bud, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Red Bud will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fANcM_0dgPUPUq00

464 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298

3 Beds 2 Baths | $411,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,117 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Elly" is one of many floor plans offer in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity, tub and separate shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops and adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, generous sized 2-car garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months from start date. Natalie Estates minimum Square Foot requirement is 1400 Sq Ft for 1 story, 2100 Sq Ft for 2 story. Reserve your lot today!

For open house information, contact Raquel Vice, Century 21 Advantage at 281-762-1

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21002695)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYFof_0dgPUPUq00

3180 State Route 156, Waterloo, 62298

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,993 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Back on the market due to buyer Contingency. BRAND NEW ROOF!!!! Let your DIY creativity flow w/this great opportunity to personalize this one of a kind 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house on 8.10 private acres in Waterloo school district. House features large great room addition with fireplace, built-ins and a wall of windows overlooking your private wooded view! Main Floor also has large hearth room off of dining room with second fire place. Breakfast room walkout to wrap around deck that will need renovating. 3 nice size bedrooms on the main and shared hall bath. Full walkout basement to lower level recreation area that could accommodate a new pool if existing one can't be repaired. Full bath and 4th bedroom w/large walk in closet. Large family room w/rec room, 3rd fireplace & wet bar finish the lower level. Massive shed w/ overhead doors - perfect for projects & toys! Property is fully wooded for low maintenance. House needs work but opportunities like this are few & far between!

For open house information, contact Tammy Hines, Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. at 281-395-9

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21045792)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltOSu_0dgPUPUq00

472 Hayden Drive, Waterloo, 62298

3 Beds 2 Baths | $417,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in None

"The Drew" is one of many floor plans offer in Natalie Estates Built by D&F Home Builders, Inc, known for Quality Construction and Impressive Modern Designs with Open Concepts. Standard features include 2 x 6 construction, hardwood foyer, gas fireplace with marble surround and wood mantle, upgraded carpet and vinyl flooring. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet. Master bath has double bowl vanity, tub and separate shower. Bathrooms include cultured marble vanity tops and adult-height vanities. Also included is a full, unfinished basement, generous sized 2-car garage with auto door opener, 12 x 12 patio. Call today for help choosing a lot and to schedule a consultation. Agent Related to seller. Photos and virtual tours are sample photos only. This home is not built, but could be built within 4-5 months from start date. Natalie Estates minimum Square Foot requirement is 1400 Sq Ft for 1 story, 2100 Sq Ft for 2 story. Reserve your lot today!

For open house information, contact Raquel Vice, Century 21 Advantage at 281-762-1

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21002253)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUVMy_0dgPUPUq00

1114 Castle Green Drive, Waterloo, 62298

4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,334 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing NEW CONSTRUCTION..... This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home , with a 3 car garage is in Country Club Hills! This home has 2234 sq feet! This home has Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the common areas! The beautiful Kitchen includes granite counters! This home has an open floor plan with some Vaulted ceilings!! The bedrooms are spacious and carpeted! Master suite is on the main and master shower is a marble!! Pocket door for master walk in closet. Drop zone and cabinets! Covered 12x12 patio! Appliance allowance! EV Car Charger included. This house is a must see!!

For open house information, contact Tammy Hines, Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. at 281-395-9

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21074411)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent location Bensonhurst beautiful two -bedrooms, two-bathrooms plus Bonus room with 1026 square-foot condominium on 23 Avenue, it is low management fee of $279
MANHATTAN, NY
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6913 Compton Valley Court

Welcome home to this exceptional, fully renovated property backing to sunrise wooded views that you can't put a price tag on (!!) and situated in the sought-after community of Compton Valley Estates. Open and naturally bright floor plan. Brand new luxury vinyl wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Main level Family Room with a cozy wood burning fireplace sits off of the beautifully brand new Kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Extend your entertaining space outdoors with access to the deck directly from the Kitchen; enjoy quiet retreat or spending time with family and friends as you overlook the peaceful wooded views. The upper level of the home hosts the Primary Bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a remodeled En-Suite Bath with dual sink vanity and a walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tile surround and a sliding glass door. Two additional Bedrooms and a renovated hall Bathroom are also located on the upper level of the home. A walk-out lower level features a Rec Room with a wet-bar that walks out to the fenced backyard, a 4th Bedroom, a full Bathroom, and plenty of storage. Two convenient assigned parking spaces convey with the home. Enjoy the community's tot lots and trails as well as your easy access to shopping, restaurants, cafes, movie theatre, local schools, parks, major commuter routes (28, 29, 66), and just a short drive to nearby Town Centers, all of the sights, museums, and history in our Nation's capital, hiking in Great Falls or the Shenandoah, Dulles International Airport, DCA Airport and so much more!
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Bud, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
thexunewswire.com

316 Herbert Avenue,

316 Herbert Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
LOCKLAND, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11716 Dry River Court

Nestled in a quiet cluster, this chic South Reston townhome is complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths and delivering over 1950 sqft of living space on three finished levels. On trend paint, renovated kitchen, updated baths, abundance of windows create instant appeal. The updated kitchen is sure to please with gleaming granite countertops, sparkling white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room with space for all occasions serves as the center point of both the kitchen and family room, making entertaining seamless. The sunken living room is oversized and features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Ascend the staircase to the light-filled owner's suite boasting hardwoods, two oversized closets and an en suite bath with contemporary top vanity and lights. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, with plush carpet and generous closet space, share a well-appointed full bath. The lower level recreation room harbors space for office space, games, media, and features the coolest wet bar. The walkout basement provides easy access to the fully fenced yard. The lower level also includes ample storage space. All this within minutes drive to the metro, Reston Town Center, and walkable to Hunters Woods shopping center. Updates include Roof 2020. HVAC 2021.Hot Water Heater 2021.
RESTON, VA
thexunewswire.com

2790 Morningridge Drive,

2790 Morningridge 4BR/2.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous newly constructed home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have a newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in bedrooms, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Creativity#Appliance#Family Room#Housing List#Natalie Estates Built#D F Home Builders Inc#Contingency
bhhschicago.com

13149 Shirley Lane

Great opportunity to experience all that Del Webb's Sun City has to offer. Centrally located and within a few minutes' walk of the Prairie Lodge, Tennis Courts, Softball Field, Whisper Creek Golf Course, and on site restaurant. This detached 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom home has laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen with newer carpeting in both bedrooms, additionally the interior was recently painted. In the warmer months you will enjoy the fully landscaped yard from the large front porch or rear patio while in the cooler months you will love the gas log fireplace in the living room. Fully applianced kitchen and in-unit laundry room. 2 car garage with opener. Use of all resident facilities included; clubhouse, pools, billiards room, clubs, etc. Landscaping maintenance and snow removal included! Minimum 1-year lease, multi-year lease preferred. Sun City is a 55+ Active Adult Community.
TENNIS
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
thexunewswire.com

374 Rockford Drive,

374 Rockford 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our beautiful NEWLY Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in West Hamilton! There is new flooring, freshly painted, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, patio, storage shed, on and off street parking, a carport, and a large yard!
HAMILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Brand new hardwood floors throughout, hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops in the kitchen. Large bathrooms with spacious vanities and granite sink counters. Good closet space throughout the apartment. Central heat & air, great sunlight, close to the expressway, the train and LSD.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
Indy100

8 best online furniture stores to browse for new home furnishings

You need furniture, and we’re here to show you the best. Check out our favorite online stores for the stuff below! If you don’t see something you like here, check back in the future as we’ll be updating this piece periodically with our new discoveries and faves. Modern Furniture OnlineMFO specializes in “clean, sleek design” for the modern customer who likes a contemporary feel, moderate prices, and excellent customer service including free white glove delivery for buyers in NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia on orders over $999. Standouts we noticed include the Turin Platform Bed pictured above that features built-in...
HOME & GARDEN
mymoinfo.com

Perryville Business Awarded Money to Install Charging Station for Electric Vehicles

(Perryville) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded around 1.2 million dollars in funding through the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust to construct electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. Local recipients include Francis Energy in Perryville and Blink Network n Rolla. With a goal of making Missouri highways...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud News Watch

Red Bud, IL
49
Followers
338
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy