Fairfield, ME

Fairfield-curious? These homes are on the market

Fairfield News Watch
 1 day ago

(Fairfield, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

23 50Th Fire Road, China, 04358

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Mobile Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1993

2-3 bedroom home in China, Maine. Peaceful spot with seasonal views of China Lake. Spacious, open concept living/dining/kitchen area. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Primary bedroom has a large bathroom with double sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and a walk in closet. Den could easily be made into a 3rd bedroom. 2nd full bath and laundry area. Back deck is a great spot to enjoy the area. Large lawn. 2 car oversized garage with plenty of storage overhead. The road is maintained by an association with only a few homes.

15 Connor Avenue, Fairfield, 04937

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Single family home in the heart of Fairfield. Offering 2-3 bedrooms, full bath and a 2 car garage on a level lot. Update and build equity here.

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
