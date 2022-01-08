ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Wadena

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 1 day ago

(Wadena, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wadena than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

714 2Nd Street Sw, Wadena, 56482

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1920

BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOOR..........original woodwork in great condition. Open stairway to second level. Updated electrical and NEWER hi efficiency furnace with central air. Front porch is fabulous

For open house information, contact Craig Folkestad, Gores Company at 218-631-2536

1211 8Th Street Sw, Wadena, 56482

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1957

SOME WOULD SAY BETTER THAN NEW....This 3 bedroom home, is a quite neighborhood.3 bedrooms, room for more if the lower level were totally finished. The is a family room and bath. 10 year old, roof material, windows, exterior doors and siding.

For open house information, contact Craig Folkestad, Gores Company at 218-631-2536

315 First Street Ne, Wadena, 56482

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1947

LOOKING FOR A SMALL HOME? This 2 bedroom has newer siding, windows, doors and shingles. Still a few items to care for inside. Garage needs paint or siding. Hard to find price point.

For open house information, contact Craig Folkestad, Gores Company at 218-631-2536

209 Lincoln Avenue Sw, Wadena, 56482

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,348 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This impressive home is full of pleasant surprises inside and out. A full basement, main level and split second story create tons of space and unique areas of this home unlike any other. Upstairs, an elegant master bedroom/bathroom with shower and tub are the main highlights; however, a huge guest room and two spare bedrooms are also charming. And don't forget the hidden room, a classic behind-behind-the-bookshelf setup! This home leaves out nothing that one would want in such a large, impressive layout. The main floor includes a full living room, family room/ formal dining room, professional-looking office, spacious kitchen and bright backyard views. Downstairs, adults and children alike can appreciate the wide-open spaces, entertainment areas large enough for foozball and pool, a wet bar and yet another spare bedroom.

For open house information, contact Daniel Schueller, LakePlace.com-Crosslake at 218-692-6003

