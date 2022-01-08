Top homes for sale in Licking

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Licking, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Licking will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7445 Apache Trail, Raymondville, 65555

2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Log Cabin for Sale in the Ozarks on 9.73 Ac. Property with so much potential! Land is open with a few woods. The home has a covered front porch to enjoy the views and quiet surroundings. Inside the cabin you will find 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms with a loft area above that could be additional living space, bedroom or bonus room. The open floor plan with high ceilings also has a fireplace and attached 2 car garage. There is a nice size barn with tack room/storage area. Garden area also! This home is located in an equine community! Call today to view this home!

For open house information, contact Julie A. Thompson, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

Copyright © 2022 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196207)

122 Myers Street, Licking, 65542

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This adorable home is right in the heart of Licking, and offers 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom!! Walking up, you will notice the covered front porch, perfect for relaxing with a drink! Inside is an entry room that leads to the eat-in kitchen and dining area, and to the left is the spacious, inviting, living room!! Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, one of them being the master suite, all with newer flooring and doors!! Off the kitchen, is a nice utility/mud room that leads out to the back patio, and a beautiful backyard with lots of room for recreational activities! In the backyard there is a shed, with electricity! This house is adorable, and looking for a new family! Book your showings now, you don't want to miss it!!

For open house information, contact Matt Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 573-451-2020

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21057190)

243 North Highway 137, Raymondville, 65555

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Home for sale in Raymondville, MO. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is in the perfect location, close to it all in Raymondville! Home has a partially fenced in, front yard, and the back yard offers ample space for your children to play. Property also offers a well-built storage shed and a detached garage/shop for all your storage or hobby needs! Home offers 2 living areas and a nice size eat-in kitchen. Home would be a great starter home you have room to grow in, or a great investment opportunity! Let's go take a look!

For open house information, contact Leyna N Pierson, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

Copyright © 2022 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60198846)

32271 County Road 6530, Beulah, 65436

3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Are you looking for country living? This 2-Story home has 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom. The entry & Kitchen/Dinning has large open space with Beautiful Red Brick Floors~ Kitchen has Hard Wooden Cabinets, Large Island, Newer Appliances~ Porch off the Dinning Room thru Sliding Glass Door~ Large Walk-in Pantry or small room~ Family/Den next to Kitchen/Dinning Room~ Full Bathroom Tub/Shower, and Laundry area inside Bathroom~ From the bottom of the stair way throughout entire second floor is 3/4" Red Oak tongue-n-groove Hard Wood Floors~ Top of the stairs is a Waiting/Den/Office Nook w/ Fan~ Main Living Room is on second floor with Vaulted Ceiling/Two large Ceiling Fans~ Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceiling with Two large Fans, with walk-thru Closets into the Master Bathroom Jacuzzi Tub~ Full Bathroom Tub/Shower off the hallway~ Two Bedrooms with ceiling Fans~ Central Heat and 3 Window Unit- A/C, Dinning Room/Bedrooms~ Attached small Garage/Work Shop~ Metal building for Well Pump~ Washer/Dryer stay.

For open house information, contact Angelie Doyle, RE/MAX Professional Realty at 573-336-4022

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21052779)

ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

