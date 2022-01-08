ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IA

House hunt Osceola: See what’s on the market now

Osceola Post
Osceola Post
 1 day ago

(Osceola, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Osceola will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rkmkb_0dgPULDA00

630 S Lincoln Street, Osceola, 50213

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath ranch with over 1800 sq ft of finish on over an acre! The enormous eat-in kitchen is nicely updated and leads out to the massive deck overlooking the lake. Main level also has a large family room, 3 bedrooms and bathroom, with the master bedroom having a half bath as well. Head down to the finished walk-out basement that boasts a non-conforming 4th bedroom, large living room and kitchen area...great for entertaining or as an in-law suite. Very comfortable home with plenty of space for the family to enjoy. Located in a scenic part of town, but close to amenities.

For open house information, contact Misty Soldwisch, BH&G Real Estate Innovations at 515-962-5555

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krj4R_0dgPULDA00

1686 270Th Avenue, Osceola, 50213

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,571 Square Feet | Built in 2006

You don't want to miss this acreage sharing Iowa's country side. Located just west of Osceola, north of Hwy 34, near Osceola's airport. When you arrive you are welcomed into the great room with all hard surface flooring. Large updated Kitchen with island and Waterfall Granite Countertops. Master Suite with Full Tiled Shower and Jet Tub. 9' Foundation for future finish basement. With over 15 acres of Iowa's country side you have plenty of room to grow. Plenty of storage in the 40x60 outbuilding featuring oversized doors and ceilings and concrete thick enough for a semi. Perfect for the hobbies. We are also including an extra “school house” for guests, kids, or that home business. Well landscaped, move in ready. All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Chris Albright, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTs69_0dgPULDA00

220 N East Street, Osceola, 50213

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,523 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This great home has great bones with all the major stuff done! New siding, roof, windows, doors, large 8’x20’ deck, plus more. This nice sized lot (0.375 acre) includes a beautiful pond view across the way, a fire pit area, & fenced in backyard. The tuck under 2 car garage has workshop area and larger 18’ wide door. The kitchen has painted white cabinets, new granite sink, and updated hardware. 2nd deck is accessed by slider off of the dining area and measures 14’x16’ (pool & hot tub negotiable). Kitchen appliances updated in 2017 (this includes refrigerator in basement & excludes the refrigerator currently in kitchen). The lower level has family room w/fireplace, utilities, laundry, partial bath and is a walkout. Upper level contains great sized primary bedroom (14’x14’), 2 good sized bedrooms (10’x14’ each), and bathroom newly done by Bath Fitters. Water softener (2016) & Nest thermostat stay.

For open house information, contact Erin Owen, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

