Disputanta, VA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Disputanta

Disputanta Journal
 1 day ago

(Disputanta, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Disputanta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2005 Dublin Street, Hopewell, 23860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction home proudly boasts spacious living room with tons of natural light and gorgeous LVP flooring throughout. Kitchen has open concept, recessed lighting, and stylish Granite countertops. Primary bedroom is and en suite complete with two side by side closets. Large deck provides a great space for outdoor entertaining. Located just minutes from Fort Lee and Interstate 295. New construction at price you do not want to miss.

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

2204 Gordon Street, Hopewell, 23860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 982 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Fully RENOVATED home just hit the market in Hopewell! This adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enter from the covered from porch directly into the open concept living room. To the left you will find a small bedroom that would be perfect for an office space, playroom or even a nursery! There are 2 additional bedrooms situated on the opposite side of the house along with a beautifully renovated full bathroom & a half bathroom within the primary bedroom. This renovated home features a BRAND NEW Roof, new flooring, fresh paint inside & out. And the HVAC system is only 5 years old! Don't want to park on the street? No worries! Private parking is available around back! Outside you'll find an adorable covered front porch. The backyard is spacious with a large deck, detached shed & private parking. You will also note that the cellar entrance has a new easy-access cover. This property would be perfect for a first time home buyer or someone looking to downsize a bit. Schedule your showing today!

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

6817 Cypress Court, Prince George, 23875

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,078 Square Feet | Built in 1989

More space than you can see from the outside. New carpet being installed within the next two weeks. This home features a family room, kitchen with dining area, first floor bedroom with direct access to the full bath plus an additional room that could be an office, playroom or even a 5th bedroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room and a full bath giving you so many options. Many systems and appliances new or upgraded in the last 5 years to include the refrigerator, stove & dishwasher, new electric panel, deck, garage door with opener, most of the home freshly painted. Over half acre cul-de-sac lot with paved drive and 2 large storage buildings and rear fence.

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

802 East Poythress Street, Hopewell, 23860

2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,450 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1947

BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF SELLER! Attention first time home buyers and investors. Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape in the historic area of downtown. Large open concept living and dining room. Galley Kitchen with ceramic floors, flat top cooking and a pantry. Full tub & shower bath in downstairs laundry room. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with a double closet and a single closet in each bedroom with a bathroom between. Large Deck in back perfect for entertaining. Alley backs up to the backyard which would be a perfect place to make a driveway.

Copyright © 2022 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Disputanta, VA
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

