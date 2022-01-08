House hunt Brady: See what’s on the market now

(Brady, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brady. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

905 Willow St, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Good structure of a home with great potential. Investment property sold as Is. This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is located in the heart of Brady, TX has four sided brick, laundry room inside, verify All Room Measurements, Call agent for showings. There is an adjacent parcel also available for sell. No repairs will be negotiated, Home has been vacant since 4/2021, NO utilities service activated. Second parcel also available for sell adjacent to this property at 703 E. 9th St., Brady, TX 76825, both sold "As Is" Where Is" call agent with any questions.

2012 S High, Brady, 76825 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great Starter Home or Downsizing---Here It Is! Nice Sized Living that Opens to Dining and Kitchen. Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space. Spacious Bedrooms and Bath. Small Utility with Back Door. Large Privacy Fenced Backyard with Deck. WILL NOT LAST LONG!

1912 S Cypress Street, Brady, 76825 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1960

4 Bed, 2 Bath home NEWLY RENOVATED. Tucked right in the middle of town, this home offers a move in ready place for your family: ALL NEW KITCHEN with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, butcher block countertops, working island with metal top, new light fixtures, spacious dining area, hardwood floors and laminate (no carpet, easy to clean!) Central heat and air, and close to the schools, local shopping. 1736 square feet. Real estate agent is part owner in this home.

203 Mulberry St, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 3 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Two story frame 3BR/21/2 BA home, some updates, nice shady lot, wrap around porch.

