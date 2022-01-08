ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

House hunt Brady: See what’s on the market now

Brady Updates
 1 day ago

(Brady, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brady. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCfxi_0dgPUHgG00

905 Willow St, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Good structure of a home with great potential. Investment property sold as Is. This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home is located in the heart of Brady, TX has four sided brick, laundry room inside, verify All Room Measurements, Call agent for showings. There is an adjacent parcel also available for sell. No repairs will be negotiated, Home has been vacant since 4/2021, NO utilities service activated. Second parcel also available for sell adjacent to this property at 703 E. 9th St., Brady, TX 76825, both sold "As Is" Where Is" call agent with any questions.

For open house information, contact April Orr, Keller Williams Heritage at 210-493-3030

Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1560756)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02247o_0dgPUHgG00

2012 S High, Brady, 76825

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great Starter Home or Downsizing---Here It Is! Nice Sized Living that Opens to Dining and Kitchen. Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space. Spacious Bedrooms and Bath. Small Utility with Back Door. Large Privacy Fenced Backyard with Deck. WILL NOT LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact Virginia Moore, Texas Prime Country at 325-597-2300

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14726374)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2mMr_0dgPUHgG00

1912 S Cypress Street, Brady, 76825

4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1960

4 Bed, 2 Bath home NEWLY RENOVATED. Tucked right in the middle of town, this home offers a move in ready place for your family: ALL NEW KITCHEN with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, butcher block countertops, working island with metal top, new light fixtures, spacious dining area, hardwood floors and laminate (no carpet, easy to clean!) Central heat and air, and close to the schools, local shopping. 1736 square feet. Real estate agent is part owner in this home.

For open house information, contact McKenna Behrens, Texas Prime Country at 325-597-2300

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14708150)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3JbQ_0dgPUHgG00

203 Mulberry St, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 3 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Two story frame 3BR/21/2 BA home, some updates, nice shady lot, wrap around porch.

For open house information, contact Gina Long-Hepburn, James Long Real Estate, Inc. at 325-597-1581

Copyright © 2022 Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CHCBORTX-83044)

See more property details

Brady Updates

Brady, TX
