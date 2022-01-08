Check out these homes on the Alva market now
(Alva, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
BACK ON THE MARKET & recently appraised at $169,000!! Priced BELOW market value! This family friendly home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,615 square feet on the main level and an additional 450 square feet in the finished walk-out basement. There are three bedrooms, one bathroom, two living areas and two fireplaces all on the main level. The basement features one bedroom with a walk-in closet, one bathroom and a laundry room. This home has beautiful recent flooring, a new AC unit, a new roof and pergola. There is a detached two car garage and a covered area for entertainment and leisure right outside the walk-out basement.
1728 sq.ft. of commercial plus 2000 sq.ft. greenhouse attached. Perfect for patio seating. 1040sq.ft. residential. Perfect for your own residence or rental income. The possibilities are endless. 3 Lots therefore ample parking. Within walking distance of a state college NWOSU.
Backyard has a secluded feel. Living room open to dining and kitchen. Large bedrooms
Loads of closet storage inside and outside. Covered back Patio. Located on a deadend street. All ceilings are vaulted throughout.
