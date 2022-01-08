On the hunt for a home in Fort Plain? These houses are on the market

(Fort Plain, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Plain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6715 State Highway 29, St. Johnsville, 13452 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in None

This country property features many things when looking to get outside the village or city. First, a nice back deck to enjoy some peace and quiet. The first level consists of a den, large living room, kitchen, dining area, first floor laundry, and some nice natural woodwork.. The second level features three bedrooms & one full bathroom. Very nice back yard for privacy! One stall attached garage! Newer metal roof & septic. Please call Bill Macri at (315).360.1920. for your own private showing!

402 Indian Trail Road, Minden, 13339 2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Newly listed is one of the most unique homes currently active in our local market, sitting on 30 acres of land and delivering beautiful appeal with a spacious interior design. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath along with an interior that holds a large living room, kitchen space, an additional common area with a built-in bar, and an office area. The interior living-space coincides a very large garage unit that can hold numerous vehicles or provide an abundance of storage. This home is the perfect opportunity to combine quality living-space with work-space, suitable for a business owner seeking garage space and an office while also providing a very high-quality place to call home! This home also has multiple garage entrances that are high enough for truck access. Get in touch with our team today to schedule a tour on this property!

8 Clyde Street, Fort Plain, 13339 3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1890

VACANT AND READY FOR VIEWING! This home is priced below market value! Come in and renovate to make this your own or fix and flip! 3 Bedrooms, nice corner lot, large 2 car garage! Has new furnace.

500 County Highway 50, Roseboom, 13320 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The idyllic country home. Situated in the center of a large level yard, surrounded by mountain views, this is the perfect home for you and your family. This well built house has it all, with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room with woodstove insert, kitchen with an island for seating, separate den, mudroom, formal dining room, and 1 1/2 car attached garage. The large basement is dry, ready to be finished, and has a second entrance directly from the garage. Beautiful property, with numerous established fruit trees, a garden, and mowed path to a clear flowing stream. Beyond the stream lies more than 35 acres of woods, with a gradual incline for hiking. For the hunter in the family, there is game sign throughout. As a bonus, the property is adjacent to over 100 acres of NY State Land!

