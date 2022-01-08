ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Plain, NY

On the hunt for a home in Fort Plain? These houses are on the market

 1 day ago

(Fort Plain, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Plain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRvNo_0dgPUFuo00

6715 State Highway 29, St. Johnsville, 13452

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in None

This country property features many things when looking to get outside the village or city. First, a nice back deck to enjoy some peace and quiet. The first level consists of a den, large living room, kitchen, dining area, first floor laundry, and some nice natural woodwork.. The second level features three bedrooms & one full bathroom. Very nice back yard for privacy! One stall attached garage! Newer metal roof & septic. Please call Bill Macri at (315).360.1920. for your own private showing!

For open house information, contact Bill Macri, Joe Macri Realty at 315-823-0136

Copyright © 2022 Mohawk Valley Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVLSNY-LNH-MVLSNY-669795)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3bae_0dgPUFuo00

402 Indian Trail Road, Minden, 13339

2 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Newly listed is one of the most unique homes currently active in our local market, sitting on 30 acres of land and delivering beautiful appeal with a spacious interior design. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath along with an interior that holds a large living room, kitchen space, an additional common area with a built-in bar, and an office area. The interior living-space coincides a very large garage unit that can hold numerous vehicles or provide an abundance of storage. This home is the perfect opportunity to combine quality living-space with work-space, suitable for a business owner seeking garage space and an office while also providing a very high-quality place to call home! This home also has multiple garage entrances that are high enough for truck access. Get in touch with our team today to schedule a tour on this property!

For open house information, contact Brandon Mosher, RIVER HILLS PROPERTIES LLC LF at 315-868-6719

Copyright © 2022 Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MVARNY-S1373537)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXKCZ_0dgPUFuo00

8 Clyde Street, Fort Plain, 13339

3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1890

VACANT AND READY FOR VIEWING! This home is priced below market value! Come in and renovate to make this your own or fix and flip! 3 Bedrooms, nice corner lot, large 2 car garage! Has new furnace.

For open house information, contact Brenda Hill, EULER RICHARD R at 518-673-3677

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10993450)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nt3X4_0dgPUFuo00

500 County Highway 50, Roseboom, 13320

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The idyllic country home. Situated in the center of a large level yard, surrounded by mountain views, this is the perfect home for you and your family. This well built house has it all, with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room with woodstove insert, kitchen with an island for seating, separate den, mudroom, formal dining room, and 1 1/2 car attached garage. The large basement is dry, ready to be finished, and has a second entrance directly from the garage. Beautiful property, with numerous established fruit trees, a garden, and mowed path to a clear flowing stream. Beyond the stream lies more than 35 acres of woods, with a gradual incline for hiking. For the hunter in the family, there is game sign throughout. As a bonus, the property is adjacent to over 100 acres of NY State Land!

For open house information, contact Michael Burns, Stack-Page Properties LLC at 607-547-6177

Copyright © 2022 Otsego Delaware Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ODBRMLS-133245)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Home#Fruit Trees#Market Value#Housing List
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

