Check out these homes for sale in Fairfield now

Fairfield, TX

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 1 day ago

(Fairfield, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

15009 Hout Bay Circle, Streetman, 75859

6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Enjoy peaceful living on this 10 acre secluded property with great open water views, 450+ ft of water frontage and TWO log cabin homes! Both cabins can be used for VRBO and feature a similar open living concept with large living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar and wall of windows. Utility room with pantry. Master suite with walk-in closet; two secondary bedrooms and full bath. Outdoors features a wrap-around porch and screened in deck, giant 60x40 game barn and triple slip boathouse with walkway to enjoy cool lake breezes and beautiful lake sunrises and sunsets. Hout Bay offers a gated entrance and community boat ramp for residents.

For open house information, contact Julie Teel, RE/MAX LakeSide Dreams at 903-654-3970

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14637501)

465 Fcr 1101, Streetman, 75859

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Farm | 3,348 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Ranch House with Pool, Horse Barn, Shop, Equipment Barn, Lake, 4 ponds! All you need for Horse or Cattle Ranch, Hay production, Recreation. Located between Dallas and Houston 69 acres is complete package. The 3000+sq ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bath, huge kitchen with large island, breakfast area, dining room providing room for big gatherings. Family room has high ceilings, exposed beams, fireplace,french doors looking out to covered patio and pool, large bedrooms with walk in closets. 48X36 Horse barn has 6 stalls, 2 tack rooms, 100X40 equipment barn used for farm equip, hay storage RV, barn dance! 40X50 shop with electricity. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify.

For open house information, contact Elisabeth Harris, Premier Realty at 903-467-9654

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14632694)

192 Fcr 190, Streetman, 75859

4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,342 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Be amazing with this absolute grand property! The main house includes three spacious rooms, with three full-size baths. Plenty of closet space throughout the home, and built-in shelving. A roomy kitchen with a sweet island, and plenty of cabinet space all opening up to the dining room! Full living quarters in the approximately 21x60 slab workshop, with three 8ft roll-up doors. Two large storage facilities in great condition. An approximately 3500 sqft barn with six indoor-outdoor stalls, three indoor stalls, a wash bay, and electricity! Additional large barn on the property, all sitting on 4.96 (+-) acres! So much to see at this beautiful property, lets take a look today!

For open house information, contact Courtney Neiman, Premier Realty at 903-467-9654

Copyright © 2022 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14633128)

534 Fcr 941, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 3 Baths | $296,242 | Single Family Residence | 2,325 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Perfect country ranch on 5 acres completely fenced and cross fenced with metal shop and a separate animal barn. The long driveway leads to this peaceful 2,325 sqft house complete with 3 beds 2.5 baths, two living spaces, a wood burning fireplace and tons of storage. This property is a must for anyone wanting to escape the city but still close to town. Deer and many other wildlife specie frequent the property and seen on a daily basis. Bring your horses, cows and chickens and enjoy life at a slower pace on this acreage with an even amount of mature trees and pasture for shade and grazing.

For open house information, contact Robert Clayton II, Benchmark Real Estate - Athens at 903-677-3819

Copyright © 2022 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-96263)

